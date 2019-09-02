CHICAGO — The Mariners’ pitching bent and bent and finally broke Monday, allowing five runs in the seventh inning and losing 5-1 to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The late offensive explosion from the Cubs spoiled a quality start from Mariners starter Justus Sheffield, who struck out seven over five innings of work — both career highs for the 23-year-old pitcher who’s a major part of general manager Jerry Dipoto’s “step-back” plan. The Mariners fell to 58-81 on the season with the loss.

“Getting five innings from (Sheffield) was great, but obviously the walks got us a bit (in the seventh inning).” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game.

Relief pitcher Matt Wisler walked Cub hitters Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant in the seventh before first baseman Anthony Rizzo drove in the game-tying run with a one-out single to center field. The backbreaking moment came two batters later, when Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber hit a freak, bases-loaded triple that bounced off first base and landed lazily in shallow right field, giving the Cubs a 5-1 lead they held to the end.

“(It was) not our day as far as getting a bounce or a couple things to go our way there,” Servais said.

Things seemed to be going Seattle’s way early on, though. Sheffield escaped inning after inning without a run, allowing batters to reach scoring position in every inning he pitched. Sheffield held the Cubs offense to 0 for 8 with four strikeouts with runners in scoring position in the first five innings.

“With a tight game like that, I just wanted to pitch as deep as I could and keep the game as close as possible,” Sheffield said. “It’s just one of those things where the runners got on, and you know, just kind of locking them back in.”

In his third career start, Sheffield looked cool and collected at the game’s tensest moments, even dodging a fourth-inning screamer off the bat of Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy that grazed his throwing shoulder and sent the starter to the ground when he ducked out of the way.

The next inning, Sheffield struck out Schwarber looking on a 2-2 slider with runners on first and second in the fifth in what looked to be a pivotal moment, walking off the mound for the final time Monday allowing no runs on 91 pitches.

“I love those moments,” said Sheffield, who notched his second no-decision on the season. “I think it’s pretty cool. It’s not everyday somebody can go out and pitch with a crowd like this, so I just wanted to have fun and make the most of it.”

Servais told reporters before the game it was important for the Mariners’ younger players, including his 23-year-old starter, to get experience over the final month of the season, with the team sitting in last place in the American League West — especially in a raucous setting in front of 39,129 fans at Wrigley Field against team competing for a playoff spot. Servais was content with his starter’s performance, despite the result.

“Justus threw the ball really good,” Servais said, calling the game “a huge step forward” for the pitcher. “He had good command of his fastball. That’s the best slider we’ve seen out of him. He threw some good change-ups against a really good, veteran team.”

The Mariners offense could only muster four hits against a struggling Cubs pitching staff, scratching one run across the plate in the fifth inning on back-to-back doubles from shortstop Dylan Moore and second baseman Dee Gordon, making it 1-0 until the Mariners bullpen caved.

But with the playoffs far out of sight, Servais and the Mariners are only looking to improve on what they’ve got.

“There were a lot of positive things to today’s game,” Servais said. “We played a good ballgame but just ended up a little short.”

The Mariners wrap up their four-game season series with the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Note

Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez did not start Monday after waking up with back spasms. Servais said before the game Narvaez was a late scratch but did not rule out Narvaez possibly making a late-game pinch-hit appearance, though that never happened. Narvaez leads the Mariners with a .282 batting average this season and has a career-high 19 home runs in 112 games. “Hopefully he’ll be available (Tuesday),” Servais said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”