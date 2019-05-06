Top Mariners prospect Justus Sheffield allowed one run in 51/3 innings, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 12-8 victory over the visiting Albuquerque Isotopes in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night.
Sheffield gave up four hits and walked three, lowering his earned-run average in the PCL this season to 3.76.
Shortstop J.P. Crawford had three hits, including a three-run homer that gave the Rainiers a 9-1 lead in the sixth inning.
Crawford was 4 for 5 and drove in six runs.
