Top Mariners prospect Justus Sheffield allowed one run in 51/3 innings, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 12-8 victory over the visiting Albuquerque Isotopes in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night.

Sheffield gave up four hits and walked three, lowering his earned-run average in the PCL this season to 3.76.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford had three hits, including a three-run homer that gave the Rainiers a 9-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Crawford was 4 for 5 and drove in six runs.