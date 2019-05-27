SALT LAKE CITY — It was a tough day for top Mariners pitching prospect Justus Sheffield and the Tacoma hitters as the Salt Lake Bees shut out the Rainiers 5-0 in a Pacific Coast League game on Monday.

Sheffield, acquired from the New York Yankee in the offseason in the trade of James Paxton, allowed three runs in four innings to fall to 2-3.

He allowed six hits and one walk and struck out three, and his earned-run average rose to 4.13.

The Rainiers did little offensively, mustering just four hits against starter Dillon Peters, who went the first 52/3 innings, and reliever Parker Bridwell, who pitched the final 31/3 innings to notch his first save of the season.

Robert Perez and Tim Lopes each had a pair of hits to lead the Rainiers (25-27).

Salt Lake (23-27) scored all of its runs off three home runs, with Sheffield allowing two.