LOS ANGELES – Justin Turner hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

The red-bearded slugger connected on the 29th anniversary of the Dodgers’ last game-ending postseason homer: Kirk Gibson’s famous pinch-hit drive to beat Oakland in the 1988 World Series opener.

“One of my earliest baseball memories, I was 4 years old at my grandma’s house watching that game in ’88 and seeing Gibby hit that homer,” a smiling Turner said. “So, yeah, it feels pretty cool. I thought about doing the fist pump around the bases, but we’ll wait until we get to the World Series for that, hopefully.”

Turner drove in every run for Los Angeles, going the other way for a tying single in the fifth before sending a long shot to center field off Cubs reliever John Lackey in the ninth. Lackey, usually a starter, was 12-12 with a 4.59 earned-run average in the regular season and gave up more home runs (36) than any NL pitcher.

Yasiel Puig drew his third walk of the game leading off the Dodgers’ ninth, and Charlie Culberson bunted him to second. After losing pitcher Brian Duensing struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer for the second out, Cubs manager Joe Maddon went to the bullpen for the 38-year-old Lackey, who pitched on consecutive days for the first time in his 15-year career.

Lackey, who got the call instead of All-Star closer Wade Davis, walked former Mariner Chris Taylor on six pitches.

Turner stepped up and ended the game with his fourth career playoff homer. He has a career batting average of .377 with 22 RBI in postseason play.

“We’ve been doing it all year long,” Turner said. “We’re never out of a game. As long as we have outs left, we’re going to keep fighting.”

Turner’s second homer of this postseason ended another dramatic night for the Dodgers, who remained unbeaten in these playoffs and are two victories from their first World Series appearance since 1988.

“It’s very cool, and J.T., we were talking about it in there after the game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Twenty-nine years to the day. It was special.”

Game 3 is Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Midseason acquisition Yu Darvish starts for the Dodgers against Kyle Hendricks.

Addison Russell, who had been 4 for 22 in this postseason, homered in the fifth for the defending World Series champion Cubs.

Chicago starter Jon Lester, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, yielded three hits and five walks while failing to get out of the fifth in the shortest start of his long postseason career.

Cubs sluggers Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are a combined 3 for 38 in their last five playoff games — and they haven’t got much help.

“We’ve got good hitters,” Rizzo said. “They’re just getting us out.”