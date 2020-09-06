By eking out a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday, the Mariners now have their longest winning streak of the season and are inching closer to the .500 mark.

Seattle has now won five games in a row and 11 of their last 15 games to improve to 18-22 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ freefall continued. They have lost five in a row and 17 of their last 21 games to fall to 13-26.

After two stellar outings where he became the first pitcher in club history to record back-to-back outings of at least six innings pitched and one hit or fewer allowed, rookie right-hander Justin Dunn couldn’t quite replicate the same results for a third straight outing.

He pitched six innings, which seemed like a minor miracle considering it took him 46 pitches to make it through two innings due shaky command and three walks. But like he has done in multiple starts this season, Dunn made an adjustment, found some rhythm, posted a shutdown inning whenever his teammates gave him runs and then kept on going.

Considering the shaky start and the myriad of lefties in the Rangers lineup, Dunn’s ability to get through six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts, might have been more impressive than his previous two starts. In speaks to his maturity and competitive nature to reel things in when they start to speed up or get out of control.

After a 21-pitch first inning where he walked two batters but was aided by a caught stealing, Dunn gave up a majestic solo homer to Joey Gallo that landed in an area of T-Mobile Park where only four other hitters have deposited baseballs.

With his upper-cut swing, Gallo crushed a 1- 2 fastball that was rocketed skyward down the right-field line. It carried over, yes, over the right-field foul pole and landed in the third deck of the right-field stands, above the suites that sit above the Hit It Here Café.

He became just the fifth player to hit a ball into the third deck in a game, joining Carlos Delgado, Mo Vaughn, Nomar Mazara and Daniel Vogelbach.

But it only counted for one run and Dunn made the 2-1 lead stand up until his teammates made it 3-1 in the fourth inning when Kyle Lewis hit his ninth homer of the season – a solo blast into dead center.

Dunn’s only other run allowed came via solo homer in the fifth inning when lead-off hitter Leodys Taveras sat on a first-pitch breaking ball and hit his second homer of the season – a line drive into the right-field seats that cut the lead to 3-2.

Seattle tacked on a big insurance run late in the game when Shed Long Jr. singled home pinch runner Dylan Moore.

That loomed large when Yoshihisa Hirano gave up a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning to Ronald Guzman, bringing the tying run to the plate twice in the inning. But Hirano regrouped to strike out Derek Dietrich and Anderson Tejada to end the game.