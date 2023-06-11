ANAHEIM, Calif. — Just when the Mariners felt like their bullpen was becoming whole, as ominous of a note as possible struck Sunday.

Penn Murfee, who had just been reinstated off the injured list on Friday after missing more than a month because of an elbow injury, pulled himself out in the seventh inning of the Mariners’ 9-4 loss to the Angels.

Manager Scott Servais confirmed that Murfee again felt discomfort in the elbow.

“He re-aggravated the flexor mass, the strain he had earlier, so he’ll get an MRI (Monday) and we’ll find out more than,’’ Servais said.

Murfee didn’t allow a hit or a run in an inning of work Sunday, which included a strikeout of Hunter Renfroe.

It was after Renfroe swung and missed at strike three to start the seventh that Murfee shook his right arm and huddled quickly on the mound with Servais and head athletic Kyle Torgerson, and then headed off the field.

Murfee appeared in 15 games earlier this season before going on the IL with what was termed right elbow inflammation on May 6. Murfee made two rehab appearances at Tacoma, going 1-0 and not allowing an earned run in 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk. That included a 1 1/3-inning scoreless outing on Wednesday.

He was recalled on Friday and spent much of pregame happily reacquainting himself with coaches, teammates and staffers.

“It feels great (to be back),’’ Murfee said Friday. “Just happy to see everyone’s faces again and help out how I can.’’

Murfee, 29, was one of Mariners’ top middle relievers last season with a 2.99 earned-run average in 69.1 innings and was off to an even better start this year with a 1.38 ERA in 15 games and holding batters to a .116 average before going on the IL.

Reintegrating Murfee into the bullpen along with Andres Munoz, who returned earlier this week after almost two months on the IL with a right deltoid strain, had Servais again feeling good about how strong the bullpen can be.

In what was his second outing since his return on Saturday night, Munoz pitched 1 1/3 scoreless inning, striking out Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon in the eighth inning.

Servais had said before Sunday’s game that Munoz would not be available as the team for now will try not to use him on consecutive days.

“He’s throwing the ball great,’’ Servais said. “We do have to be careful with him, how much we use him early on. You won’t see him in back-to-back games for a while.’’

As for Murfee, the Mariners will hope that maybe this injury also won’t mean a prolonged IR stint. Murfee told reporters Friday that his MRI last month had come back “really clean,’’ so it was just a matter of doing what was needed to get back to feeling healthy, including getting a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection.

“Honestly just wanted the ball to feel good in my hand,’’ Murfee said Friday of what he wanted to see before being comfortable to return to the Mariners. “I felt like I was able to throw strikes and execute my pitches.’’

Hernandez stays hot

A 3-for-4 day against the Angels raised Teoscar Hernandez’s batting average to .248 — the highest it has been since April 15 — and continued a hot start to the month of June.

After what was his second three-hit game of the season, Hernandez is 11 for 29 (.379) in June with two home runs and seven runs batted in, helping key what has been an improved Seattle attack of late.

“Just trying to lay off pitches that are out of the strike zone,’’ said Hernandez after Sunday’s game, in which he clubbed a two-run homer off Angels starter Griffin Canning in the fourth inning to get the Mariners back in it after the home team took a 6-0 lead. “Stay focused and get a good pitch to hit and just try to keep the line moving for the guy behind me.’’

Hernandez, who was hitting just .202 on May 2, also knows this is the time of year he starts to heat up.

Hernandez is a career .238 hitter the first two months of the season but has averaged .268 from June through the rest of the season.

Munoz a home run killer

Munoz’s 1 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday also increased his current streak of not allowing a home run to 50.1 innings, dating to June 13, 2022. That’s the longest active streak in the Major Leagues by any pitcher who has appeared in a game this season.

Most impressive to Servais was how Munoz struck out the heart of the Angels’ order — Ohtani, Trout and Rendon — on Saturday, with all coming on his slider.

That’s a pitch Munoz has thrown 56% of the time this season, which proves a devastating counterpart to his 99-mile-an-hour fastball.

Servais laughed when asked if the Angel inning was the best he’s ever seen Munoz.

“I think we’ve just seen him so good for so long,’’ Servais said. “And it’s one thing (that) he throws as hard as he does. But his ability to locate the slider as consistently as he does is really unique. And he’s hard to pick up. There’s deception there. It’s all the things you’re looking for.’’