KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Julio Rodriguez remained as hot as ever on a humid August afternoon in the Midwest.

The star center fielder belted a three-run home run on the first pitch he saw from Royals reliever Carlos Hernandez in the eighth inning, sending it 438 feet out to left field and carrying the Mariners to a 6-4 come-from-behind victory before a crowd of 10,875 at Kauffman Stadium.

Rodriguez went 5-for-5 with five runs driven in, the first five-hit game of his career, to pull the Mariners (66-55) within a half game of idle Toronto (67-55) in the American League wild-card chase.

He turned on a 97-mph inside fastball from Hernandez and hit it 110.5 mph out to left, a no-doubter for his 20th homer of the season.

He emphatically slammed his bat to the ground as the ball sailed out of the park.

He’s the first player in franchise history to hit 20 homers in his first two seasons.

Rodriguez finished with 12 hits and 11 RBI in 21 at-bats in the four-game series, helping the Mariners win the final three here in KC.

The Mariners continue the 10-day road trip Friday in Houston.

Rodriguez had four hits on Wednesday night — driving in the game-winning run in the ninth — to lead the Mariners a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night, making him just the fourth player in club history with back-to-back four-hit games (joining Dee Strange-Gordon, Kendrys Morales and Ichiro, who did it on three occasions).

