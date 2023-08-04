ANAHEIM, Calif. — Here comes Julio.

Julio Rodriguez belted a long, two-run home run past right-center field in the fourth inning and then scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on a Eugenio Suarez single, lifting the Mariners past the rival Angels, 9-7, before a crowd of 34,479 at Angels Stadium on Friday.

Cal Raleigh added a solo shot to center field in the ninth inning, his 18th of the season and the fourth of the night for the Mariners.

Matt Brash closed it out in a tense ninth inning. With two runners on and no outs, Brash struck out Shohei Ohtani on three pitches, getting the MVP front-runner to whiff at a 98-mph fastball up and out of the zone.

C.J. Cron struck out swinging through a slider, and Mike Moustakas flew out to end it.

It was just the second save of Brash’s career, and first since the Mariners’ trade of Paul Sewald to Arizona earlier in the week. Andres Munoz was unavailable after pitching on three of the past four nights.

“I was trying to make it just like every other outing, but there’s always going to be a little more pressure on in the ninth,” Brash said. “I was really happy I was able to bear down there. …. The team is playing really well, so I was just happy to get us a win there.”

Ty France, Dylan Moore and Rodriguez all homered to help the Mariners chase Angels starter Reid Detmers after just four innings.

The Mariners, at 58-52, kept pace in the American League wild-card standings, remaining 2.5 games back of Toronto for the final spot.

The Angels (56-55) have lost four in a row.

“When you get on a roll like this, you feel like you can’t be stopped sometimes,” catcher Tom Murphy said. “And I feel like that’s where we’re headed.”

Rodriguez’s hustle double to left field — after a diving attempt by the Angels’ Randal Grichuk — set Suarez up for the go-ahead chance with one out in the eighth.

“I just want to hit the ball hard and be able to provide for the team,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like I can hit the ball to all fields, and as long as I’m providing for the team, that’s when I’m doing good.”

On the first pitch he saw from Reynaldo Lopez, Suarez hit a well-placed ground-ball single up the middle, scoring Rodriguez from second to break a 7-7 tie.

It was Suarez’s 10th consecutive game with an RBI, passing Edgar Martinez for the longest such streak in franchise history.

“I’m just so happy right now that I was able to break that record,” Suarez said. “Edgar is one of my favorite people in the world.”

It’s the second consecutive night the Mariners have broke through late, after rookie Cade Marlowe’s dramatic grand slam in the ninth inning gave them a 5-3 victory Thursday.

The Mariners’ bats stayed hot early Friday.

France’s three-run home run off Detmers highlighted a four-run first inning.

It was France’s first home run since June 22, a line-drive shot off the bat at 107 mph that went well out past center field.

All four of Seattle’s runs in the first came with two outs.

Murphy, hitting cleanup for the first time this season, drove in the first run with an infield single to the right side, scoring J.P. Crawford from third.

Moore’s solo shot in the second inning — out 426 feet to left-center — extended the Mariners’ lead to 5-1.

Luis Castillo couldn’t make it hold up.

Luis Rengifo homered on the first pitch Castillo threw, and Mike Moustakas pulled a hanging slider well out to right field for a three-run homer in the third inning, tying the score at 5-5.

Rodriguez’s home run to deep right-center field, a two-run shot, gave the Mariners a 7-5 lead in the fourth.

But Castillo, again, couldn’t make it hold up.

The Angels’ Mickey Moniak hit a fastball on the outside corner 421 feet to center, a two-run shot to tie it up at 7-7 in the fifth.

The Mariners threatened to retake the lead in the sixth inning, loading the bases with no outs.

But Dominic Leone, the former Seattle reliever making his Angels debut, escaped by getting Suarez to fly out to shallow right field, Murphy to strike out swinging at a slider in the dirt and Teoscar Hernandez to ground into a fielder’s choice on a nice play at third by Moustakas.

With his bullpen thin, Mariners manager Scott Servais kept Castillo in to pitch the sixth inning of a 7-7 game. It was, in the moment, a gutsy decision — and it proved to be the right one.

Say what you will about Castillo’s outing.

It wasn’t pretty.

And it wasn’t what you’d expect from your ace, on any night, but especially when he’s gift-wrapped a generous lead early.

But he gave the Mariners some much-needed length, and closed out the sixth inning with a must-see matchup against Ohtani.

Thursday, Ohtani launched his 40th home run of the season against the Mariners.

And in his previous at-bat against Castillo, in the fourth inning, Ohtani hit a screaming double to left field that one-hopped the wall.

Advertising

In the sixth, Castillo unleashed his best pitch of the night — a 3-2 slider well off the plate inside — that Ohtani swung through for strike three.

It was Castillo’s 100th and final pitch of the night.

“We don’t win that game unless Luis did what he did in the sixth,” Murphy said.