On the day reserved for the celebration of the life and contributions of Jackie Robinson, the reigning winner of the American League Rookie of the Year award, which now is now named after Robinson, offered a reminder of why he won the prestigious award in a near-unanimous vote last season and why he is still the focal point in a Mariners offense that is slowly starting to gain respectability.

Julio Rodriguez drove in four runs, including a scintillating three-run, stand-up triple punctuating a five-run fourth inning, to lead the Mariners to a 9-2 trouncing of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

The Mariners have now won three games in a row and can pull to .500 tomorrow if they can sweep a Rockies team that seems look worse than its 5-10 record. Seattle ace Luis Castillo will get the start in the afternoon finale.

“It’s nice to get a series win,” manager Scott Servais said. “Hopefully we can get the sweep tomorrow with Castillo on the mound. I don’t think we’re even close to playing as good as we can yet, but you got to keep finding a way to get some rhythm going.”

While the much of the baseball focus in the Pacific Northwest had centered on Jarred Kelenic and his spectacular start to the season and his streak of consecutive games with a homer, which ended at four Saturday, Rodriguez had been relatively quiet coming into the homestand.

He wasn’t struggling, but he also wasn’t doing the “Julio” things at the plate — laser line-drive doubles and monster homers — that fans have come to expect.

On Friday, he snapped a five-game, 28-plate appearance stretch without an extra-base hit with a run-scoring double.

When Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning and the Mariners leading 2-1, a second career grand slam was the anticipatory hope of nearly all of the 27,549 fans in attendance.

Instead, they got to see one of the most exciting plays in baseball — a triple. Rodriguez took advantage of a 1-2 fastball from Rockies starter Ryan Feltner that leaked back over the middle of the plate, ripping a hard ground ball between first baseman C.J. Cron and the first-base bag.

The ball, which had a 107-mph exit velocity, sped into the right-field corner. All three base runners scored with ease while Rodriguez was able to showcase his speed. He never hesitated as he rounded second, with third base his only destination. He didn’t even have to slide, slowing up as he reached the bag with the Rockies not even attempting a throw.

“Every time they make a mistake, we’ve got to make them pay,” he said. “That’s where you make your money. There’s a lot of good guys out there and they have a lot of good control, but they’re human, too, just like we are. Being ready for those mistakes will lead you to better results.”

It should be noted that Rodriguez doesn’t get the opportunity for the triple if not for the much-maligned bottom of the Mariners’ order.

After giving up a leadoff homer to Eugenio Suarez to start the inning and allowing an infield single to Cal Raleigh, Feltner struck out Teoscar Hernandez and Jarred Kelenic to seemingly set himself up to limit the damage. Instead, he walked designated hitter Tommy La Stella, who came into the game batting .077 and with his mere presence on the roster bringing great conversation and objection on Mariners social media.

That brought second baseman Kolten Wong, who had four hits in 45 plate appearances, to the plate. Wong fell behind 1-2 in the count, but won a 10-pitch battle, fouling of four pitches and working a walk to load the bases.

J.P. Crawford singled to left to give Seattle a 2-1 lead and bring Rodriguez to the plate.

Rodriguez recognized the importance of those at-bats.

“I literally told them after I got back to the dugout, ‘You made this possible,'” he said. “I told Tommy straight up, ‘You made this possible.’ After Kolten Wong, the hit for J.P., it was great. They made my at-bat possible for me to be able to deliver.”

A 5-1 lead would’ve been plenty of run support for starter George Kirby, who was cruising along after allowing a run in the second inning.

But the Mariners turned the game into a blowout, scoring four runs in the sixth off lefty Brent Suter. Kelenic led off with a single and the Mariners loaded the bases on a throwing error by first baseman Cron on a force-out at second out and a Crawford walk.

With another plate appearance with the bases loaded, Rodriguez didn’t get a grand slam or another triple, but he pushed across a run with a fielder’s choice. They can’t all be extra-base hits.

“This game is really hard,” Rodriguez said. “If you don’t take your singles, you will go crazy.”

The Mariners loaded the bases again when Suter hit Ty France with a pitch.

Rockies manager Bud Black turned to Connor Seabold to work out of the bases-loaded jam.

It didn’t quite go as planned.

Seabold hit Suarez with a pitch to force in a run, walked Raleigh to push another run across and gave up a single to Hernandez that made it 9-1.

Kirby worked into the seventh inning before being taken out after allowing a second run. His final line: 6 1/3 innings, two runs allowed on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts to get his first win of the season.

“Yeah, I wanted to get through there,” Kirby said of the seventh. “It was a long sit there in that (sixth) inning and I tried to keep myself moving as much as I could.”

Using a two-seam fastball to establish the inside part of the plate to right-handed hitters and a four-seam fastball at the top of the zone, Kirby had Rockies hitter uncomfortable in the box.

“George is throwing the ball really well and we saw it again tonight,” Servais said. “Every time he goes out there, it’s a little bit something different. That combination of the four-seam fastball up in the zone and running the two-seamer in, there were a number of broken bats tonight. His ball is really moving when you’re throwing 94 to 95 mph like that with the kind of command he has. It’s hard to square it up.”

