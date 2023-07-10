Behind every successful Home Run Derby hitter — or rather, in front of him — is their trusted pitcher.

With players now being limited by time (three minutes) instead of “outs,” players are forced to use timeouts strategically without succumbing to the pressure. That requires a reliable pitcher to throw balls in the sweet spot over and over.

Franmy Peña was the man who served up pitches to Julio last year, as he burst onto the national stage, hitting 81 total homers for a second-place finish, and Rodriguez is sticking with Peña this year.

Peña has been involved in Rodriguez’s baseball career since the Mariners’ All-Star was a teenager. Peña has been a huge asset not only in The Derby but in Rodriguez’s career, even starting up his own baseball academy back in their native Dominican Republic,

“He’s really important [for me],” Rodriguez said with a smile. “The Derby is all teamwork. … I decided to bring him back — because [you] never ever change what works.”

Rodriguez said the duo’s relationship was not only professional, but personal — leading to such a close bond.

Advertising

“We worked last year. It was fun last year, and at the same time he’s my boy. So, I decided to give him the opportunity again and go for it.”

Rodriguez, who finished in second place in last year’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, managed to beat two-time derby winner Pete Alonso and Corey Seager but fell short to champion Juan Soto.

“His style is unique,” he said about Peña’s differential technique compared to other derby pitchers. “He’s really consistent, and I really like the way he throws.”

No. 7-seed Rodriguez will face off against No. 2-seed Alonso in The Derby’s first round at 5 p.m. PT. Hoping to make a run like he did in last year’s derby and give Mariners fans something that they haven’t seen since Ken Griffey Jr. — a Home Run Derby winner — accomplishing the feat three times.