When his last swing of the bat was finished, one of the handful that didn’t produce a home run, an exhausted Julio Rodriguez flung his black and yellow custom bat into the air and looked at the T-Mobile Park crowd, all standing, all cheering and all in awe of what they’d just seen.

In his first-round matchup against two-time champion Pete Alonso, he’d just set a new Home Run Derby record with 41 dingers in one round, eclipsing the previous record of 40, in front of a multitude of Mariners fans.

The adrenaline from his accomplishment and the roaring ovation from a crowd of 46,952 surged through him, producing a genuine reaction of emotion. Rodriguez screamed and flexed.

His house. His city.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t his event to win.

For the second straight year, Rodriguez provided a captivating performance in the Home Run Derby only to fall short of winning it. And he didn’t even know he set the single-round record until the news conference after the derby was over.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who previously held the single-round record of 40 homers, defeated an exhausted-looking Rodriguez in the semifinals, 21-20, and outlasted Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the finals, 25-23.

“It feels like your mind is there, but your body is not,” Rodriguez admitted of the fatigue that he felt. “That’s the best way to explain it.”

Guerrero, who finished second to Alonso in 2019, took home the title by being consistent and doing just enough to win each of the three matchups.

“Back in 2019, I hit 91 homers and I lost,” Guerrero Jr. said through an interpreter. “I think it was like 60 something tonight, and I came out on top.”

But it wasn’t that Guerrero was trying to pace himself.

“Everybody was telling me to calm down, to slow down, but you just can’t, you just can’t,” he said. “You just got to continue to hit homers.”

Arozarena had a chance to win the title or at least force a swing-off, hitting second in the finals. He had 21 homers going into the bonus round. But he fell short, hitting just two in the final 30 seconds.

“For me, I felt good going into that round,” he said. “But also he was able to get a minute of bonus time. I only had the 30 seconds of bonus time. He did a great job.”

Guerrero and several members of his family, all wearing his teal All-Star jersey, exploded into celebration as the clock expired. He grabbed the trophy, which was delivered to the field by former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

With his victory, the family also grabbed a piece of baseball history.

With Vladimir Guerrero Sr. winning the derby in 2007 as a membr of the Angels at then AT&T Park, the duo became the first father-son combo to win titles.

While the Guerreros made history, Rodriguez’s performance won’t soon be forgotten by Mariners fans in attendance and watching on television. It only strengthened the bond between the smiling young superstar and a fanbase that believes he can someday lead them to the franchise’s first World Series.

“It definitely felt really exciting that the whole crowd was into it,” he said. “I feel like my whole goal once I stepped on the field was just to give a show to the crowd, just give them something that they will enjoy and I hope that they enjoyed my performance out there.”

The derby got off to an entertaining start when Arozarena defeated Adolis Garcia, 24-17 to set an early pace.

But the energy in T-Mobile Park ratcheted up when Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman stepped to the plate in the second first-round matchup.

Born and raised in the Portland area, Rutschman drew plenty of cheers from being a product of the Pacific Northwest.

And then provided a unique performance that earned him a standing ovation.

With his father, Randy, pitching to him, Rutschman, a switch-hitting catcher who finished runner to Rodriguez in last seasons American League rookie of the year voting, blasted 21 homers in the three-minute regulation period while hitting left-handed. The only player that wasn’t a pure right-handed hitter in the competition, he peppered the former Hit it Here Café, which was serving as an auxiliary press box and even put one in the suites above it.

When the three minutes were up, Rutschman had earned a one-minute bonus round.

Instead of returning to first-base side of home plate for the bonus period, Rutschman turned around to bat right-handed. The protective L screen was moved slightly for his father and Rutschman showed it was a wise decision when he smashed six homers in one minute to leave the crowd on its feet at the unique dynamic.

Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox crushed that vibe with frightening ease. Using an impossibly simple swing that seemed to require minimal effort, Robert hit 28 in the first round and then won the matchup 20 seconds into the one-minute bonus with a homer.

The other first-round matchup featured the most lopsided outcome with Guerrero Jr. easily defeating Mookie Betts, 26-11.

Not known for being a power hitter and the only participant under 200 pounds — Betts weighs about 180 pounds — he admitted he wouldn’t win during Monday’s media availability and was only appeasing his wife by competing in the event.

After Rodriguez’s record-setting performance, Alonso had to try and somehow top it with a sold-out crowd wanting him to fail.

“Wow,” he said to Rodriguez as he walked off the field.

After about 30 seconds had expired and Alonso had only hit five homers, it became clear that he wasn’t staying on Rodriguez’s prodigious pace. He finished with 21 homers, 20 short of what was needed.

“This is a great environment,” Alonso said. “Every derby, its a an electric environment. I feel like I had a great showing, just fell short of 41. Hell of a round by him.”