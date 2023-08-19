HOUSTON — Eventually, the bullied get bigger and better with the bully getting belittled.

And the reaction from the bully was spiteful if not expected.

Led by their man-child of a superstar and his record-setting tear of hitting, the Seattle Mariners have moved past their prior failures against the Houston Astros, including their recent postseason heartbreak, while also exorcising, at least temporarily, the negative aura of a place that made them seem either inept in routs or incompetent in winnable games they frittered away with mistakes.

With their 10-3 pasting of the Astros on Saturday night, almost emptying a packed Minute Maid Park by the eighth inning, the Mariners served notice to the reigning American League West champs and their longtime oppressor that this team and this season aren’t like years past.

“Our team has gotten better,” manager Scott Servais. “And it continues to get better. I know people get tired of me saying that it doesn’t matter, get better. But that’s what we’ve done. It’s a credit to our players and our staff. And I think the Astros know we are better too.”

After mustering just two runs and going 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position in a victory Friday night, the Mariners banged out 17 hits, including three homers, two from Dylan Moore, while going 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Rodriguez led the offense — again. In the midst of the hottest stretch of his career, he led off the game with a single to left off Astros starter Framber Valdez, stole second and scored on Eugenio Suarez’s single. It set the tone for the rest of the game.

Rodriguez would finish with four hits in six plate appearances, giving him 17 hits in his past four games, which is an MLB record. Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins held the previous record of 16 hits in four games, which was set in 1925. Rodriguez also tied Stock’s record of four straight games with four-plus hits.

“Wow, 17 hits in four games, I’ve never seen anything like that and nobody in the history of Major League Baseball has seen anything like it,” Servais said. “Julio is just smokin hot right now and it’s fun to watch. Every time he goes up there, he expects to get a hit. We expect to watch him get a hit.”

With the victory, Seattle secured a series win with a chance for a three-game sweep Sunday. The Mariners also improved to 7-2 vs. the Astros this season, including 5-1 at Minute Maid Park, which means that regardless of the results in the series finale or the three-game series at T-Mobile Park in late September, they have won the overall season series vs. Houston.

To those outside of the growing rivalry between the two teams, it might not seem like a big deal. But it is an accomplishment for the Mariners and a sign of growth from the core group of players.

The last time the Mariners had a winning record against the Astros for a season was in 2018 when they finished 10-9 in the series.

The following season, the 2019 Mariners, in the first year of their rebuild, went 1-18 against Houston, including 0-10 at Minute Maid. From 2019 to 2022, the Mariners had an 18-49 record against the Astros.

On Saturday, Seattle got a solid start from Logan Gilbert, who didn’t have pinpoint command but managed to make pitches when needed.

Gilbert’s final line: six innings pitched, two runs allowed on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Both runs came via solo homers.

In the third inning with the Mariners leading 4-0, Alex Bregman hit a pop fly to left field that carried into the short porch known as the Crawford Boxes. Per MLB Statcast, the ball had a distance of 334 feet and would’ve only been a homer in one other MLB venue — Fenway Park. He allowed a legit solo homer to Yainer Diaz in the fourth inning.

Tempers flared in the fifth inning.

The mutual dislike between the two teams has been there for the past few seasons. There was a notable flare-up in Houston last season when Ty France was hit by a pitch and Rodriguez had a pitch thrown over his head, leading the benches to clear. The tension remained in the games that followed. It carried over into this season with new faces and names.

After Dylan Moore crushed a two-run homer to right field, Valdez hit Jose Caballero with the next pitch, leading to words being exchanged and benches clearing.

No punches were thrown. But warnings were issued.