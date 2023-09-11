It’s a moment that Julio Rodriguez would’ve happily postponed to another day and another game if it meant victory.

He would’ve eschewed the opportunity to be the late-inning hero and traded his team-high 30th home run, which gave him the 44th 30-homer/30-steal season in Major League Baseball history, for a different outcome.

Of course, given his preposterous talent, he would’ve reached that milestone in the days and games ahead.

The result was determined by a brutal top of the 11th inning Monday night when the Mariners’ beleaguered bullpen gave up three runs, aided by Eugenio Suarez’s costly error, whiffing on a potential inning-ending ground ball.

The 8-5 defeat became official when the Mariners failed to match those three runs in the bottom of the 11th.

But really, the game was lost in an inexcusable bottom of the ninth when the Mariners failed to score the winning run and send a crowd of 37,807 home happy despite loading the bases with no outs.

Advertising

Veteran lefty Aaron Loup struck out Jarred Kelenic on three pitches for the first out, got Dylan Moore to hit a ground ball to shortstop Zach Neto, who was playing in on the grass and fired home for the force-out, and then got Dominic Canzone to ground out to first base to end the inning.

Three batters to the plate, not one ball hit into the outfield, no runs scored.

Any sort of ball to the outfield would’ve ended the game with a victory in regulation and Rodriguez wouldn’t have had to rescue them from defeat in 10 innings with a two-run homer to dead center.

You can call it the worst loss of this Mariners season and wouldn’t be wrong given the timing of it and the immediate implications. But it reeked of the uneven play of the first two months of the season, featuring so many squandered opportunities and poor execution at the plate and in the field.

The loss dropped the Mariners to 79-65 on the season. On a night when the Astros were stunned at home, getting shut out by the lowly Oakland Athletics in a 4-0 loss, Seattle failed to capitalize.

With the Rangers drubbing the Blue Jays, 10-4, in Toronto, the Mariners no longer hold a spot for the postseason. The Rangers at 79-64 moved into the third wild-card spot with a half-game lead over Seattle.

Advertising

The Mariners bullpen seemed destined for another late-inning failure. Call it the curse of Paul Sewald. Brought on to pitch the ninth, Andres Munoz gave up a leadoff single to Mike Moustakas and a double to Logan O’Hoppe moments later, putting runners on second and third with no outs.

The Angels had a chance to take the lead when Eduardo Escobar hit a hard line drive to right field. But pinch-runner Kyren Paris misread the ball and didn’t get back in time to tag up. Jarred Kelenic grabbed the liner and made a strong throw home, forcing Paris to remain at third.

With a crucial first out, Munoz loaded the bases by grazing Randal Grichuk’s jersey with a 2-2 pitch.

Disaster loomed as Munoz’s pitch count piled up.

But firing fastballs over 100 mph, he struck out Brett Phillips and got Jordyn Adams to hit a ground ball to J.P. Crawford for the inning-ending force out.

Instead, the bullpen failures came in extra innings with Justin Topa giving up a two-run homer to Brandon Drury in the 10th and Trent Thornton and Gabe Speier combining for the three unearned runs in the 11th.

The Mariners jumped on Angels starter Reid Detmers immediately. J.P. Crawford led off with a single through the right side and Julio Rodriguez followed with a single to right-center to put runners on the corners.

Advertising

Teoscar Hernandez drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to right field, but it could have been so much more. The deep drive was going to carry over the wall for a three-run homer until Angels right fielder Jordyn Adams made a leaping grab to rob Hernandez.

But the Mariners were able to get two more runs in the frame when Cal Raleigh jumped on a 1-2 slider that was left up in the middle of the zone, driving it over the wall in left-center for his 28th homer of the season, which is a career high, and a 3-0 lead.

The early run support would’ve been plenty for Seattle starter Logan Gilbert if he didn’t have to face another the Angels catcher with the same first name.

O’Hoppe, who missed a large portion of the season due to a shoulder issue, hit a pair of homers to drive in all of the runs scored off Gilbert in his outing.

In the second inning, Gilbert gave up a leadoff single to Moustakas and then fired a first-pitch fastball above the strike zone. But O’Hoppe was looking for that pitch and managed to get on top of the 96-mph heater, sending it into the visitor’s bullpen to cut the lead to 3-2.

O’Hoppe tied the game in the fourth inning, taking advantage of a 2-2 split-finger fastball that stayed in the middle of the plate and sending a solo homer over the wall in left.

Gilbert still managed to deliver the rotation’s third quality start in September, working seven complete innings and allowing just the three runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.