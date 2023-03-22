Mariners 5, Dodgers 1 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Julio Rodriguez provided the Mariners some offense early. He broke a scoreless tie in the third inning, lacing a ball off the wall in right-center to score J.P. Crawford from first base. Always aggressive, Rodriguez tried to stretch the sure double into a triple and was thrown out.

He didn’t make the same mistake in the fifth inning. Rodriguez jumped on a hanging breaking ball, roping it into left field to score a pair of runners and give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.

The Mariner also got scoreless frames from relievers Gabe Speier, Chris Clark and Ty Adcock.

Leonys Martin also added a two-run single in the seventh.

“It’s nice to get our full team back together,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s the first time all spring where I’ve felt we’ve all been out there on the same night.”

Player of the game

Making his fourth start of the spring, George Kirby looked in midseason form, filling up the strike zone and dominating batters. He tossed five scoreless and hitless innings. He retired the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a two-out walk to Max Muncy in the fourth inning. The other runner came when J.P. Crawford committed a throwing error on Miguel Rojas ground ball to start the fifth inning. Kirby erased the runner moments later, picking off Rojas.

Quotable

“George was very impressive tonight. He’s had one less outing this spring and we slow played building him up. I really like where his stuff is at. George goes and gets strike one as good as anybody we have and he did it tonight. He was super efficient.” — Servais

On tap

The Mariners will travel to Goodyear on Thursday evening to face the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Chris Flexen will make his last Cactus League start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Matt Brash, Andres Munoz, Paul Sewald and Justin Topa. The Reds will start former Mariners prospect Brandon Williamson, who was traded to Cincinnati last spring along with Jake Fraley and Justin Dunn, in exchange for Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will not be televised. A live radio broadcast will be available on Seattle Sports 710 and mariners.com.

Video highlights

https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1638735734806044672?s=20

Boxscore

link