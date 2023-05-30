Julio Rodriguez’s recent resurgence to his expected levels of production has been recognized by the folks at Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday afternoon, MLB announced that Rodriguez had been named the American League Player of the Week for May 22-28.

In seven games last week, Rodriguez posted .467/.484/.800 slash line, which included 14 hits in 31 plate appearances with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI, a hit by pitch and a stolen base.

It’s not a coincidence that the Mariners also started racking up wins during that same period, going 6-1 in those games.

“He’s doing all of the things we’re used to seeing Julio do,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s well deserved, he has had a great week.”

Rodriguez isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. On Monday, he hit a solo homer and added a two-run single in a loss to the Yankees.

He’s hit safely in his last eight games, including seven straight multi-hit games.

After going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in a loss to Texas on May 9, Rodriguez had a .204/.271/.387 slash line with six doubles, six homers, 15 RBI, 11 walks and 25 strikeouts in 34 games. He was swinging too hard at too many pitches out of the zone, trying to pull everything over the wall and trying pull the Mariners out of their offensive doldrums by himself.

A reset was needed. The Mariners talked with him about the issues and moved him out of the leadoff spot.

Since then, he’s posted a .329/.388/.575 slash line over 18 games. In 80 plate appearances, he has 24 hits, including six doubles, four homers, 16 RBI, three stolen bases, six walks and 19 strikeouts.

It’s the second time in his career that Rodríguez has been named AL Player of the Week. He also received honor for the week of June 27-July 3, 2022, when he slashed .360/.393/.880 with three home runs and 6 RBI.

Reds shortstop Matt McClain was named the NL player of the week, posting a .484/.543/.774 slash line with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base.

Kelenic gets a day off, sort of

Jarred Kelenic was out of the starting lineup for the first time since May 14 — a span of 14 straight games. He’s played in every game since April 5.

The Mariners were hoping to get Kelenic a day off during this stretch of 13 games in 13 days. The decision to do it on Tuesday came after he slammed his head into the outfield wall and jammed his neck while trying to rob Aaron Judge of his second homer in Monday’s loss to the Yankees.

“I feel fine,” Kelenic said. “I think I was more upset about not making the catch. I missed it by like two inches.”

With lefty Nestor Cortes starting for the Yankees on Tuesday, it seemed like a good day to give Kelenic at least part of the game off.

“He hit his head pretty good,” Servais said. “You’ll probably see him in the game at some point tonight if we need to bring him in.”

Because Kelenic attacks the game with such intensity, even a break for six or seven innings can be helpful in keeping him healthy and refreshed.

“He plays really hard,” Servais said. “It’s 110% all of the time whether he’s running the bases, in the outfield going after balls, he throws the ball hard and he does everything that way, which is great. You love that. I think there’s a good chance he will probably end up in this game tonight.”

Roster move

The Mariners made a roster move before Tuesday’s game, recalling right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan from Class AAA Tacoma and optioning right-hander Juan Then to the Rainiers.

With Then throwing two innings in Monday’s loss and Chris Flexen also pitching, the Mariners needed another reliever who could pitch multiple innings.

“Length,” Servais said. “If something were to happen early in the ballgame tonight, we need somebody.”

Then, 23, appeared in nine games, posting a 4.91 earned-run average with five strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings.

“He did a great job last night and he did a very good job while he was here,” Servais said. “I think he’s found out that he can pitch in the big leagues. You never know until you get here and see how it plays out and how the stuff plays. I also think Juan improved while he was here. He came up and it was pretty much a sinker-changeup guy, understanding the value being able to throw that slider over the plate early in the count. It leads into his other stuff. I like him a lot. He threw a ton of strikes. And anytime you’re coming in, pitching in those down games, it is so critical to come in and throw strikes.”

It was the Mariners first roster move since May 6. That 24-day period was the longest stretch of consecutive days without a roster move since Jerry Dipoto took over baseball operations and he hired Servais to be his manager. Before that, the longest stretch was 19 days, which happened twice: Sept. 11, 2018, to the end of the regular season and April 6-25, 2016.

“It says a lot for our team and our starting pitching,” Servais said. “It usually come from the pitching side. You have a couple rough outings and you have to run through some guys, but our guys have been very consistent. It’s nice not to have the churning of the roster.”