DETROIT — Matthew Boyd loved being a part of the Mariners team that finally ended the playoff drought last season.

From the first pitch he threw Friday night, it was clear he didn’t love having to pitch against the Mariners.

Boyd, the Mercer Island native, didn’t make it out of the second inning, as the Mariners touched him up for six runs (five earned) en route to a 9-2 victory at Comerica Park.

Julio Rodriguez, hitting third in the lineup, had three hits and four RBI to start to climb out of his prolonged slump. He had a two-run single in the Mariners’ five-run second inning and added a two-run homer in the ninth, his seventh of the season.

It was his first multi-hit game in two weeks, since going 2 for 3 at Toronto on April 28.

Rodriguez came into Friday hitting just .091 (3 for 33) in May.

It was an encouraging start to this nine-game road trip for the Mariners, who inched back to .500 at 19-19.

Seattle’s bats showed some life early, taking advantage of Boyd’s four walks to score one run in the first inning and five more in the second to take a 6-0 lead.

J.P. Crawford, batting leadoff for the second straight game, drew a four-pitch walk in the first and later scored on a Jarred Kelenic fielder’s choice.

The Mariners scored five runs in the second inning.

Boyd, a 32-year-old left-hander, issued back-to-back walks to Tom Murphy and AJ Pollock, and Jose Caballero followed with a single to load the bases for the top of the lineup.

Crawford ripped a line drive just past second baseman Jonathan Schoop for an RBI single.

Ty France walked to bring in another run, and Julio Rodriguez — hitting third in the lineup — had a line-drive single to center field to drive in two more runs.

France then scored on a throwing error for the fifth and final run of the inning.

France extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 2 for 4 night.

The Mariners had 11 hits in total, and had more walks (five) than strikeouts (four).

That was plenty for veteran left-hander Marco Gonzales, who posted another quality start, scattering five hits and two runs over six innings.

Jake Rogers’ two-run homer in the fifth was the only scoring for the Tigers (17-20).