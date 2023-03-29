In years past, the on-field workout would’ve had a businesslike feel similar to the routine that baseball players fall into during a 162-game season. Just another nondescript afternoon of pitchers playing catch and a few throwing off the mound in the bullpen, infielders taking ground balls, outfielders working on fly balls and batting practice to close it out.

This isn’t just any season for the Seattle Mariners.

Coming off a 2022 season in which they snapped 21-year postseason drought and saw the emergence of a superstar they can call their own in Julio Rodriguez, there hasn’t been a season with more excitement and anticipation since perhaps 2002.

So instead of just doing what has always been done on the day before opening day, the Mariners decided to make the workout more of an event for fans with competitions for players and giveaways for fans while a DJ played music and a variety of hosts provided commentary through the event.

Of course, this wasn’t a free event. Season ticket holders paid $5 and others paid $10 with concessions being sold. With Thursday’s opener vs. the Guardians sold out, this offered a first look at the team following spring training in Arizona.

“It’s great to be back in spring training,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “The guys have been anxious to get back here for the last week or 10 days. We’ve got a quite a few fans here to enjoy the workout day.”

The Mariners did all their normal work, but there were also competitions. The coaches played “fungo golf” which they got one swing with a fungo bat on a baseball to try and hit it as close to a flagstick, which was being held by the Mariner Moose, for three different holes.

New bullpen coach Stephen Vogt beat veteran coaches Perry Hill and Manny Acta and young coaches such as Carson Vitale and Kristopher Negron.

The pitchers participated in a modified version of cornhole with teams of three tossing beanbags into a bucket normally used to hold baseballs. The team of Marco Gonzales, George Kirby and Chris Flexen prevailed.

While the Mariners aren’t likely to bunt much this season, there was a bunting contest that was won by Cooper Hummel, who received a Bundt cake as a prize.

The biggest draw of the event, other than trying to get autographs from the players, was a home run derby. Each player got 10 swings.

Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, and general manager Justin Hollander watched nervously from in front of the dugout. The fear of a player getting hurt was apparent. It has happened before. A day before the 2018 season, Mike Zunino strained an oblique during batting practice and started the season on the injured list. In a bit of Mariners trivia, rookie Michael Marjama started at catcher on opening day, catching Felix Hernandez.

No hitters grabbed at their side during the contest. Sam Haggerty opted out of it about three pitches in because, well, he wasn’t going to win and “knew his strengths.”

The derby was won by — who else? — Julio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez hit six homers in nine swings and then homered with his final swing, which was worth three. Jarred Kelenic finished second.

“It was fun,” Rodriguez said. “Just showing our fans that we play around and showing them that it’s truly a game and that you’ve got to enjoy it. You’re doing that for them. It’s really fun all the time.”

So was it a preview of the home run derby in July?

“Maybe, maybe not,” he said with smile.

Early Wednesday, a letter that Rodriguez wrote to fans was released on The Players Tribune.

Asked about the article and his relationship with the fans, Rodriguez summarized the piece in his answer.

“They mean the world to me,” he said. “They bring the energy, they bring the heat every time that we step on the field. Having that support as a player, it feels really good. Every time that you play in your house with your fan base and you see how they get so happy about, it brings you joy. I feel like they mean the world to me. As I always say, ‘They’re the foundation of this whole thing.’”

Cries of “Julio!” overtook the music from the DJ. No player drew more attention or demand from the fans in attendance. It’s unlikely to change moving forward. A year ago, Rodriguez was a rookie dripping with potential but completely unproven. Now he’s the face of the franchise and the cheers for him Thursday night will be the loudest.

“Just stepping on the field,” Rodriguez said about his excitement level, “it’s about that time again and I’m ready to be on the field in front of the Mariners fans again. And that’s all I can think of. I feel like this is going to be a fun year. And I’m excited to get to started.”

That last sentence seemed to sum up how everyone is feeling for opening day.

“Usually it’s a sellout,” Servais said. “The key is for it to be a sellout the next day and the next day and the next day. To do that, you’ve got have a good year. Our guys are excited. That’s the fun part of opening day. Everybody’s got a little bit of butterflies. There will be a big crowd here. Expectations are high for our team this year, and they should be. We had a really nice season last year.”

McKenzie won’t face M’s

Triston McKenzie, Cleveland’s No. 2 starter, was diagnosed with a strained teres major muscle, a few days before spring training ended. He’s likely to be out 6-8 weeks. That means the Mariners won’t face the hard-throwing right-hander in this series or their first road trip of the season.

Because of the lateness of the injury, the Guardians couldn’t re-slot their rotation. So right-hander Hunter Gaddis, who was going to make the team as a reliever, will slide into spot.

That means the series pitching matchups will be:

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. — Shane Bieber, RHP vs. Luis Castillo, RHP

Friday, 7:10 p.m. — Hunter Gaddis, RHP vs. Robbie Ray, LHP

Saturday, 6:40 p.m. — Aaron Civale, RHP vs. Logan Gilbert, RHP

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. — Cal Quantrill, RHP vs. Marco Gonzales, LHP

Saturday’s game in the series is now sold out. The Mariners are giving away a Julio Rodriguez bobblehead, the first of his career.

Tickets are still available for the games Friday and Sunday.