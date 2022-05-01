MIAMI — Julio Rodriguez stood in the on-deck circle of Loan Depot Park nodding his head briefly as Abraham Toro jogged to first base.

It wasn’t a movement of agreement. No, this was distasteful acceptance with a bit of defiance turning into focused motivation.

With two outs in the sixth inning and J.P. Crawford having just doubled off Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, manager Don Mattingly signaled to catcher Jacob Stallings to intentionally walk the switch-hitting Toro, who had driven in a run in the fourth inning with a single to right off Alcantara. It set up a force play around the infield and bring a rookie right-handed hitter to the plate.

Rodriguez had beat out a groundball for an infield single in his first at-bat off Alcantara and hit a hard groundball to shortstop for a force out in his second at-bat.

Though he understood the logic and strategy of Mattingly and the Marlins, Rodriguez was still surprised and a little peeved.

The strategy backfired for Miami. After seeing three sliders from Alcantara, one of which he swung through, Rodriguez got a 2-1 fastball on the inner-half of the plate. The precocious rookie pounced on the pitch he was waiting for, launching a prodigious blast off the facing of the promenade walkway high above the fence in left-center for his first major league homer.

“I was trying to say on the fastball and drive it to right-center,” he said. “It didn’t go to right-center but it went to a good spot.”

The ball was a no-doubt homer off the bat, traveling 450 feet with an exit velocity 110 mph. Rodriguez gave a stare to the Mariners dugout and flipped his bat before starting his trot.

“Honestly, I can’t lie to you guys, I was really excited,” he said. “It felt really good having that first homer in the moment that it came too.”

Rodriguez’s homer turned a 2-0 game into a 5-0 game which would end up being a relatively comfortable 7-3 victory, snapping a four-game losing streak.

He finished with three hits on the day in what manager Scott Servais called it “the Julio breakout game.”

It’s something the young outfielder had been telling his manager.

“We’ve been waiting for that first homer to come, and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Servais said. “He killed it. He absolutely did. That was a bomb. He continues to trend in the right direction. As he likes to say, ‘he’s trending.’ He’s been telling me for about a week and a half that he’s trending. We’ll keep riding that trend.”

As for the strategy to walk Rodriguez, Servais wasn’t surprised.

“Toro has been having good at-bats and Julio is a rookie that hasn’t been setting the league on fire,” Servais said. “You make the rookie beat you, and he did.”

Had Rodriguez ever in his baseball playing days had a hitter in front of him intentionally walked to bring him to the plate?

“Nah, that was the first and that’s what they got,” he said with a smile.

Rodriguez didn’t view it as a slight but just another challenge in a rookie season that has been filled with them in the first month.

“It was like, ‘OK, if you want to challenge me, then you’ll get a challenge from me,’” he said. “That’s what I was feeling, like, ‘OK, if you want it, then let’s go.’”

That Rodriguez’s first homer didn’t come to the 22nd game of the season is a bit of surprise to all involved. Much was expected of him when he made the opening day roster as the starting center fielder after a monster spring training.

But success didn’t come immediately. He’s struggled with MLB off-speed pitches and unfriendly strikezones while trying to remain true to a disciplined approach at the plate and chase results that he, the team and fans expect.

“I feel like I’m a little more settled,” he said. “I feel more comfortable with the game more used to see. Everything is a little slower now.”