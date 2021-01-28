With spring training still scheduled to start on time for Major League Baseball, the Seattle Mariners released their list of players invited to the 2021 big league camp.
The list, which has 66 names, includes all the players on the 40-man roster and 26 non-roster players, who received invitations. League sources said there will likely be a limit on the number of players that can participate in MLB spring training, possibly 70, due to COVID-19 protocols and safety factors. This would allow the Mariners to still add players in the coming weeks and invite them to spring training without removing an already invited player from the list.
Of those 26 players, 16 were in the Mariners organization last season, including 12 who were either drafted or signed by the organization as amateurs.
Headlining the list are three of the Mariners’ top prospects. Outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert received invites to camp for a second straight year.
Rodriguez and Kelenic are ranked Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects while Gilbert sits at No. 35.
Also receiving an invite for a second straight season is the organization’s top catching prospect Cal Raleigh, who is ranked No. 8 in the Mariners’ farm system.
Outfielder Taylor Trammell, who was acquired from the Padres last season and rated as the No. 6 player in the organization, was added to the 40-man roster and will be in camp.
“This year’s group of non-roster invitees features existing talent from our own system, including what we believe to be some of the best prospects in the game,” GM Jerry Dipoto said in statement. “In addition, we have an intriguing group of experienced players who have the skills to make an immediate contribution.”
Pitchers
- Gerson Bautista, RHP
- Nick Duron, RHP
- Roenis Elias, LHP
- Logan Gilbert, RHP
- Moises Gomez, RHP
- Brady Lail, RHP
- Matt Magill, RHP
- Darren McCaughan, RHP
- Ian McKinney, LHP
- Vinny Nittoli, RHP
- Paul Sewald, RHP
- Drew Steckenrider, RHP
- Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP
Catchers
- Carter Bins
- Jose Godoy
- Josh Morgan
- Brian O’Keefe
- Cal Raleigh
Infielders
- Jordan Cowan
- Sam Travis
- Jantzen Witte
Outfielders
- Eric Filia
- Jarred Kelenic
- Luis Liberato
- Julio Rodriguez
- Dillon Thomas
Carter Bins is the only player participating in his first Major League camp. Eight invitees have previous Major League experience — Bautista, Elías, Lail, Magill, Sewald, Steckenrider, Travis and Yacabonis.
