With spring training still scheduled to start on time for Major League Baseball, the Seattle Mariners released their list of players invited to the 2021 big league camp.

The list, which has 66 names, includes all the players on the 40-man roster and 26 non-roster players, who received invitations. League sources said there will likely be a limit on the number of players that can participate in MLB spring training, possibly 70, due to COVID-19 protocols and safety factors. This would allow the Mariners to still add players in the coming weeks and invite them to spring training without removing an already invited player from the list.

Of those 26 players, 16 were in the Mariners organization last season, including 12 who were either drafted or signed by the organization as amateurs.

Headlining the list are three of the Mariners’ top prospects. Outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic and right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert received invites to camp for a second straight year.

Rodriguez and Kelenic are ranked Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects while Gilbert sits at No. 35.

Also receiving an invite for a second straight season is the organization’s top catching prospect Cal Raleigh, who is ranked No. 8 in the Mariners’ farm system.

Outfielder Taylor Trammell, who was acquired from the Padres last season and rated as the No. 6 player in the organization, was added to the 40-man roster and will be in camp.

“This year’s group of non-roster invitees features existing talent from our own system, including what we believe to be some of the best prospects in the game,” GM Jerry Dipoto said in statement. “In addition, we have an intriguing group of experienced players who have the skills to make an immediate contribution.”

Pitchers

Gerson Bautista, RHP

Nick Duron, RHP

Roenis Elias, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP

Moises Gomez, RHP

Brady Lail, RHP

Matt Magill, RHP

Darren McCaughan, RHP

Ian McKinney, LHP

Vinny Nittoli, RHP

Paul Sewald, RHP

Drew Steckenrider, RHP

Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP

Catchers

Carter Bins

Jose Godoy

Josh Morgan

Brian O’Keefe

Cal Raleigh

Infielders

Jordan Cowan

Sam Travis

Jantzen Witte

Outfielders

Eric Filia

Jarred Kelenic

Luis Liberato

Julio Rodriguez

Dillon Thomas

Carter Bins is the only player participating in his first Major League camp. Eight invitees have previous Major League experience — Bautista, Elías, Lail, Magill, Sewald, Steckenrider, Travis and Yacabonis.