CLEVELAND — Some Mariners players dressed quickly, eager to exit Progressive Field and have a normal dinner somewhere downtown. Others relaxed by their lockers, trying to get warm after spending the better part of their day in frigid temperatures in high 30s, made worse by the wind off Lake Erie that seemed cut through clothing and into their bones.

But in the bowels of the stadium, Julio Rodriguez was in the weight room going through a workout that left him dripping with sweat.

“I’ve got to though,” he joked. “That ball barely got out.”

That ball he was referring two was a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning that cut through a wind that seemed to be swirling and rarely in the hitters’ favor on Friday afternoon.

The blast, which was the 30th homer of his young career, capped a five-run, two-inning comeback in what would be a 5-3 victory for the Mariners, ruining the Guardians’ homer opener.

“

Down 3-0 and doing little against Cleveland starter Aaron Civale and his assortment of non-fastballs, the Mariners finally got going in the fifth inning.

Advertising

Cooper Hummel led off the inning with crisp single to right field — his first hit as a Mariner. He showed off his better than average speed, scoring from first base on J.P. Crawford’s double into the left-field corner for Seattle’s first run of the game. Ty France cut the lead to 3-2 with a crisp two-out single to left field that scored Crawford easily.

In the sixth inning, Jarred Kelenic hustled for a double on a line drive to right-center, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Crawford’s hard double to right-center off Civale.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona called on side-arming right-hander Nick Sandlin to face Rodriguez, who turned a low slider into this 30th career homer.

The Mariners got outstanding relief work as Penn Murfee, Trevor Gott, Matt Brash, Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald each put up a scoreless inning.

Seattle got a short and inefficient start from Logan Gilbert in his second outing of the season.

Gilbert pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Both walks issued by Gilbert ended up scoring runs, which is something that has eaten at manager Scott Servais over the eight games of the season.

Advertising

Perhaps more concerning was that Gilbert, after a difficult first inning where he threw 23 pitches and allowed three straight one-out hits for a run, seemed to labor through the third and fourth inning. His fastball velocity, which started out at 94-96 mph in the early innings dipped to 91-93 mph in the last innings.

In the third inning, a four-pitch walk to Amed Rosario with one out proved costly. He would later score on Josh Bell’s two-out single to right field.

In the fourth inning, Gilbert issued a one-out walk to Andres Gimenez and then allowed him to steal second with frightening ease. That extra base proved costly when Myles Straw singled to center to score Gimenez and make it 3-0.

This story will be updated.