How does he not get angry?

How does he not toss his bat in frustration?

How does he not launch into an expletive-laced tirade at any of the home-plate umpires that have rung him up for a called third strike on pitches that he knows were balls?

It’s happened with such regularity in his first two weeks of major-league games that Julio Rodriguez knew exactly what he was going to be asked about hours before Friday night’s series opener vs. the Royals at T-Mobile Park.

With a shake of his head, a laugh that produces his megawatt smile, the Mariners rookie replies: “I don’t know. After they (call) it, there’s nothing I can do.”

Following a brilliant spring training where he forced his way into the opening-day lineup, leading to a ridiculous amount of hype — much of it coming from the organization — Rodriguez’s ascent to superstardom has yet to reach ignition.

In 12 games, Rodriguez has a .136/.208/.159 slash line with a double, two RBI, four stolen bases, four walks and 22 strikeouts. His 45.8% strikeout rate is the highest in MLB, just ahead of one-time Angels super prospect Jo Adell (45.5%) and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson (41.5%).

“He’s kind of handled everything that’s been thrown at him, and he’s had a lot of success,” hitting coach Tony Arnerich said. “He’s dealing with some failure and he’s taken it head on. Each day he comes in with a good attitude. He’s ready to attack it.”

Advertising

It’s not the start he or anyone in the organization envisioned. But you wouldn’t know it from his demeanor. He’s still the same ebullient player he was (in the) spring. The joy he finds at the park won’t be sapped. There’s no pouting or bitterness.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to get to that point,” he said. “That’s just not who I am. Going good or bad, I’m always gonna keep being the same guy. I know it’s going to come around. I guarantee you that.”

He would have some reason to be angry.

Of his 22 strikeouts, 13 have been looking. The location of some those called third strikes — several out of the strike zone — has been a point of consternation for fans and people in the organization.

Per MLB Statcast data, there have been eight pitches that were outside of the strike zone that were called strikes.

These are all the called strikes on Julio Rodriguez that are not considered in the strikezone — in any count. ' pic.twitter.com/dp8J8uYRPB — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 23, 2022

The common thinking in baseball is that rookies won’t get borderline pitches from umpires until they are more established. Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. has dealt with similar issues but not with two strikes.

“I don’t know if that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re a rookie, and if that’s how they feel that we’ve got to go through it,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes it’s not fair. Sometimes, I definitely don’t like it. But I guess that’s the rule they have for us.”

Advertising

After two questionable called third strikes in his first series in Minnesota, Rodriguez promised those sort of calls wouldn’t affect him. Thus far, he’s proven true to his word. That doesn’t mean he agrees with some of the calls. He doesn’t even go check the video after those at-bats.

“Whenever it’s a ball and they call it a strike, I know 100% that it’s not. I got up (closer) to the plate because I thought it was me and I was seeing it too far (off the plate),” he said. “But I got up a little bit to the plate and they’ll still call them off the plate. I have to keep wearing it I guess.”

Beyond the results, Rodriguez is frustrated that the called strikes directly go against the hours of work he’s spent over the last two years to become more disciplined as a hitter.

“That’s the thing though: I know the strike zone,” he said.

The Mariners measure the swing decisions for every player for every game in their daily rake report. They’ve reinforced the message to Rodriguez — he’s swinging at the right pitches.

“The one thing that has been encouraging is he is swinging at pitches that he typically does damage to,” Arnerich said. “You just have to get used to this game at this level, and continue to learn and he does that very well. We’re just continuing to preach him and he keeps telling us, ’I’m going to keep doing what I do well and drive the ball to the middle and stay short to the baseball.’” We’re looking to see good things coming here.”

Advertising

There has been some clamor on social media for Rodriguez to swing at strikes earlier in the count, and also follow the old childhood baseball two-strike mantras of “protect the plate” or “swing at anything close.”

“If you look at the numbers, they’re throwing the ball in the zone less with two strikes, they want you to chase,” Arnerich said. “So expanding is not usually the best answer for that. I think you can run into some troubles if you start trying to expand, you’re going to end up chasing more. To his credit, he’s stayed within his plan.”

Rodriguez knows what he’s looking for early in counts. A strike isn’t always a strike he wants to hit.

“If you see where some of those pitches are located, even if I put the best swing I can possibly do on it, maybe it’s a ground ball is the best thing I can get out of it,” he said.

As for a two-strike approach, the fan advice of protecting the plate with a defensive swing or fouling off those borderline pitches isn’t realistic.

“A lot of people that say that, you’ve got to be there to see it,” he said. “Because if you are in that at-bat and you have a guy throwing nasty stuff, you don’t want to be chasing his stuff. You want to wait for your pitch and stay true to your approach. If they are calling those, then there’s nothing I can do.”

Sponsored

The Mariners don’t want him to ruin that improved plate discipline because of these called third strikes. It’s what makes him special.

“It’s a tough mindset,” interim manager Kristopher Negron said. “You can’t go out there trying to chase the results because then you start chasing pitches. You’ve got to kind of stick with your process. It’s what we preach here. And he’s been doing a great job of that. Long-term, that’s going to be your best way to succeed. If Julio starts chasing those results, that’s when things are going to go south.”

Rodriguez’s tone turns serious when he says he won’t change his approach to called strikes or results. He knows that it won’t stay this way forever. It will even out eventually.

“I’m not going to be chasing (pitches) because I’ve never done that,” he said. “I’m staying true to myself even if I still get those calls though. God is watching and what goes around comes around.”