Mariners fans can now have breakfast with Julio Rodriguez every morning.

Working with PLB Sports & Entertainment, Seattle’s star outfielder now has his own cereal — JuliO’s.

The cereal features a fruit-loop cereal profile and a cartoon likeness of Rodriguez on the box inspired by his love of anime. Beyond any sort of sustenance in the morning it might provide, it most assuredly will become a collector’s item, similar to the Ken Griffey Jr. candy bars in the early 1990s. Griffey didn’t have his own cereal though he was on the Wheaties box a handful of times.

With his megawatt smile, ebullient personality and youthful energy on the field, Rodriguez has become the Mariners most marketable star, particularly after last season’s performance at the Home Run Derby and helping lead Seattle back to the postseason for the first time since 2001.

“It’s so special to play in Seattle with such a passionate fan-base,” Rodriguez said in a news release. “Having my own cereal is a dream-come-true and can’t wait to share it with the fans!”

Fans will be able to purchase JuliO’s locally at Fred Meyer stores. Fans outside the area can buy the cereal online at www.plbse.com — two boxes are listed at 24.99.

A portion of the proceeds from all purchases of Julio’s will benefit Rodriguez’s charitable donations in Seattle and the Dominican Republic.

“Julio is a rising star in the MLB and in our opinion a future face of the league,” said PLBSE Marketing Director, Ryder Ballou. “JuliO’s will be the start of the Julio Rodriguez line in Seattle and we look forward to growing that for years to come.

PLB Sports & Entertainment, a Pittsburgh-based company, has worked with several football players on different food brands, including the memorable “Flutie Flakes” for Doug Flutie.

They currently also have Darius Garland’s Crunchland Chips, Nick Chubb’s Chubb Crunch, Stefon Diggs’ Diggs 14 Sauces, Cameron Heyward’s Blitz Mix, Josh Allen’s Josh’s Jaqs & JA17 Blend Coffee, Barstool Sports Pardon My Flakes, Kane Brown Kane Krunch and other brands.