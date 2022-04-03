SURPRISE, Ariz. — As fans await the much-anticipated announcement, an anxiety builds with each passing hour that what they’ve seen might have been a fantastic and frustrating baseball mirage in the Arizona sunshine.

A fearful thought enters their minds: The Mariners wouldn’t be — insert your own word — enough to not put Julio Rodriguez on the opening-day roster? Not after a magical spring training where he’s met or surpassed every requirement placed in front of him, right?

On Sunday, Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, including a prodigious solo homer to deep right-center and a line-drive RBI double to left field as the Mariners beat the Royals 10-8.

In 12 games this spring, Rodriguez has posted a .419/.471/.839 slash line, including four doubles, three homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored, three walks, nine strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Unlike Saturday afternoon when Scott Servais announced that Matt Brash had won the No. 5 spot in the rotation over George Kirby, the Mariners manager had no major roster announcement Sunday morning before the afternoon game against the Royals at Surprise Stadium.

“We optioned Nick Margevicius today,” Servais said. “Maybe postgame we might talk to a couple of guys. We are working right to the end on the bullpen situation. But I’d like to have everything cleared and cleaned up by the end of the day tomorrow.”

Advertising

Bullpen?

What about the smiling 228-pound package of baseball talent, excitement and hope who has been one of the best players in camp this spring and represents the possibility of something that’s been noticeably missing from this organization since Ken Griffey Jr. or Alex Rodriguez — a homegrown superstar?

The official announcement from Servais or the team should come some time Monday. Servais said he had several meetings scheduled with individual players after Sunday’s game and into Monday morning but wouldn’t specify with whom. It’s in those meetings where he would possibly inform other position players vying for outfield spots such as Steven Souza Jr. and Billy Hamilton that they’ve not made the team. Both players are vying for a spot as an extra outfielder on the expanded 28-man roster. Servais won’t tell Rodriguez he’s made the team until others who haven’t made it are informed.

Rodriguez accidentally incited additional fears in Mariners fans who follow him on Instagram. On his daily story Saturday, he shared a picture of a woman sitting peacefully on a mountain who had a quote from professor Jon Kabat-Zinn, a specialist in stress reduction, embedded into it. The quote read: “Patience is a form of wisdom. It demonstrates that we understand the fact that sometimes things must unfold in their own time.”

Some fans interpreted it as Rodriguez posting that he hadn’t made the team and that the patience was referring to his MLB debut.

Asked about it Sunday morning, Rodriguez flashed his inimitable smile and said he was surprised at the reaction.

“I get one of those every day from the ‘Calm’ app,” he said. “I usually share them if I like them. I guess this one sort of fit the situation to some people. I share a lot of stuff from it.”

Advertising

A big believer in daily meditation, Rodriguez uses the app to meditate a few hours before every game. In those 10- to 15-minute sessions, he puts on his headphones and sits inside his locker behind his hanging clothing with his eyes closed.

“It helps me so much,” he said. “It just relaxes me. On days I don’t do it, I don’t feel right.”

Fans are anything but calm when it comes to Rodriguez. They see future stardom and organizational success in the 21-year-old man-child.

When the MLB lockout ended March 11, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was asked about Rodriguez playing his way onto the team.

“Julio is such an exceptional young player and I know he’s going to come in ready to go,” Dipoto said. “I think in a lot of ways he is intent on wowing us, and he always has. We throw him pitches and he knocks them out of the park every time. He’s a wonderful kid. He’s well-adjusted. He’s incredibly talented. I think he’s ready for the challenge on the big stage.”

Now, Rodriguez, with the entire Mariners fan base watching breathlessly, is just waiting for his cue from the Mariners.

Advertising

Haniger avoids arbitration, two remain

The Mariners avoided a salary-arbitration hearing with outfielder Mitch Haniger, settling on a $7.75 million contract for the 2022 season.

Haniger, who is in his third year of arbitration eligibility, said the two sides had basically reached this salary point earlier this spring but couldn’t get it finalized before the March 23 deadline set by MLB.

Haniger had filed for an $8 million salary during the arbitration process while the Mariners submitted a $6.71 million salary.

“I’m just happy to get it done before the season started,” Haniger said.

The Mariners have two more arbitration-eligible players remaining who have yet to reach salary agreements — outfielder Jesse Winker and second baseman Adam Frazier.

Frazier, whom the Mariners acquired in a trade with the Padres in November, filed for an $8 million salary after hitting .305 last season and making the All-Star team. The Mariners filed at $6.7 million.

Sponsored

Winker, who was acquired from the Reds at the start of spring training, submitted a $7 million request after his All-Star season that featured a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, 24 homers and 71 RBI. The Mariners filed at $5.4 million.

Given the small discrepancies, the Mariners will likely work to reach an agreement and avoid an arbitration hearing.

The last time the Mariners went to an arbitration hearing was in 2015 when they couldn’t reach an agreement with reliever Tom Wilhelmsen, who was asking for a $2.2 million salary coming off a 2014 season where he had 24 saves. The organization prevailed in the hearing and paid Wilhelmsen its originally filed offer of $1.4 million.