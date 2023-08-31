The Mariners had some interesting travel attire for their cross-country trip to New York on Wednesday evening.

Instead of the normal Lululemon team travel gear that they wear on long flights, the entire team and coaching staff were given black and white Adidas track suits with the all-white Jeremy Scott model of high-top shoes that have wings on them and black bucket hats, compliments of their center fielder.

Tayler Saucedo modeling the Adidas ‘Wings’ that Julio got for the entire team for this road trip (which includes matching black and white sweatsuits for the Run-DMC theme): pic.twitter.com/sWIRZZjGGh — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) August 30, 2023

Julio Rodriguez, who has a shoe and apparel deal with Adidas, went to Scott Servais a few weeks ago about doing it. Servais happily agreed to the request, even adding some gold chains — likely fake — for some of the staff.

“It’s all Julio, but I’ve added a little a few things to it,” Servais said. “We’ve got to spice it up. It’s Run-DMC, it’s like ’80s-’90s. I’ve even got that.”