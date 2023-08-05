ANAHEIM, Calif. — Almost immediately, Julio Rodriguez was hot Saturday night.

The game had barely started, and the Mariners’ 22-year-old star was visibly upset that his steal of second base had been negated because home-plate umpire Quinn Wolcott interfered with the throw from Angels catcher Chad Wallach.

Reluctantly, Rodriguez returned to first base, and a few moments later was thrown out attempting to steal second base again, ending the top of the first inning.

As a review of the play was underway, Rodriguez walked back to the top step of the visitors dugout at Angel Stadium and exchanged words with a fan, or a group of fans, close by. Rodriguez was animated. Livid, even.

Once he got inside the Mariners dugout, he continued to shout — until veteran Eugenio Suarez put his arm around Rodriguez and talked him down.

Rodriguez caught his breath, calmed down and trotted out to center field.

“Just the heat of the moment,” he would say later.

He would stay hot at the plate, though.

Rodriguez’s two-run double in his next at-bat drove in the game’s first runs, and Andres Munoz struck out Hunter Renfroe to end the game with two runners in scoring position, sending the Mariners to a 3-2 victory for their fourth win a row.

George Kirby pitched seven stellar innings, and Munoz earned his third save in five days since the trade of closer to Paul Sewald to Arizona.

Matt Brash worked a scoreless eighth inning, and the Mariners (59-52) beat the Angels for the third consecutive night to move to a season-high seven games over .500.

The Mariners will go for a series sweep Sunday afternoon with rookie Bryce Miller scheduled to start opposite Angels right-hander Chase Silseth.

“We’re putting it all together,” Kirby said. “… Everyone’s just enjoying themselves a lot more and it’s really fun to watch.”

The Angels (56-56) have lost five straight since making a flurry of trades to bolster their roster at the trade deadline.

The Mariners remain 2.5 games back of Toronto for the final wild-card spot.

Rodriguez finished with three hits — he’s reached base seven times the past two nights — and scored an insurance run they would end up needing in the eighth inning on Ty France’s clutch, two-out single to right field to make it 3-1.

“When Julio is playing like this, we’re just different,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He’s on base all night long. He’s creating havoc. Wants to steal bases. Wants to be in the mix all the time. He’s that kind of player. He’s exciting. He’s fun to watch, and when his bat gets going he can really carry a ballclub.”

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford had two more brilliant web gems. In the third, he made a diving stop in the hole to rob Wallach of a hit.

And in the eighth, he dived up the middle to snag a ground ball off the bat of Brandon Drury and in the same motion flipped the ball with his glove to second baseman Jose Caballero, who made the turn for a 6-4-3 double play.

Kirby had one of his best starts of the season, allowing just three hits and one run over seven innings, with no walks, five strikeouts and one hit batter.

Randal Grichuk’s homer in the third inning was the lone run he allowed.

The plan with catcher Tom Murphy was for Kirby to turn to his breaking balls more often, to keep the aggressive Angels hitters off his fastball. He threw his four-seam just 40% of the time Saturday — down from his season average of 63% — and he was especially pleased with the effectiveness of his slider and curveball. He induced six whiffs on 14 swings off his slider.

In 22 starts this season, Kirby has a 10-8 record with a 3.32 earned-run average over 135.2 innings.

Most important, Kirby was able to keep Shohei Ohtani in check Saturday.

He got the Angels’ designated hitter to ground into a 4-6-3 double play in the first inning, and Ohtani flew out to right field on a hard-hit line drive in the fourth. In the sixth, Kirby struck out Ohtani on three pitches, getting him to chase a slider in the dirt for strike three.

“He’s so freaking good,” Kirby said. “Just keep him off balance. Show him nothing twice in the same spot, because he protects that well. Glad I beat him tonight. Great pitcher, even better hitter, I think. So it’s always fun getting him out.”

With one out in the ninth, Munoz fell behind Ohtani 3-0 before coming back to strike him out swinging through a slider.

Ohtani hit his league-leading 40th homer against the Mariners on Thursday night. Since then, he’s 1 for 8 with one double, one walk and five strikeouts.

Munoz walked C.J. Cron with two outs on a borderline 3-2 slider on the outside edge, and Mike Moustakas singled past a diving Caballero.

Drury followed with a ground-rule double to left field that took a fortuitous bounce for the Mariners, forcing pinch-runner Andrew Velazquez to stop at third base.

“You see us in April and May? In April and May, that ball stays (in play),” Servais quipped. “That’s what happens in baseball. Everybody says, ‘Ah, Servais doesn’t know what he’s talking about!’ It’s baseball. Sometimes you need to get a little lucky, you get a break here or there. And we got a break. You know what I mean? That’s the way it goes in this game.”

With the tying run at third and the winning run at second, Murphy made a mound visit to talk to Munoz.

“Tom came out to calm me down a little bit,” Munoz said. “The game was starting to speed up a little bit (on him), and I feel like that’s why I started to miss on a couple pitches.”

Munoz then threw four straight fastballs to Renfroe, who swung through on a 98-mph inside fastball to end it.

In the third inning, Dylan Moore had an opposite-field double and Crawford walked, putting two runners on with two outs for Rodriguez against former Seattle left-hander Tyler Anderson.

On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Rodriguez turned on a changeup and sent it 384 feet off the top of the wall in left scoring, driving in Moore and Crawford to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Rodriguez doubled again in his next at-bat in the sixth.

He declined to elaborate on what exactly instigated his reaction with the fan, or fans, behind the dugout. But Servais said he didn’t mind Rodriguez’s show of emotion.

“There was a lot of things going on and people have a tendency to yell things,” Servais said. “Julio’s very passionate, very fiery, and I love it. And he let his bat do the talking after that.”

