Julio Rodriguez walked down the hallway from the Mariners training room and into the clubhouse.

Was he limping?

Did his gait look different?

There was nothing noticeable to indicate an issue or injury other than Rodriguez was wearing a sock on his right foot and not one on his left foot under his Yeezy Adidas slides.

Less than 24 hours after he was scratched from the starting lineup due to a discomfort in his left foot, which the team labeled as “kind of a pinched nerve situation in there,” the Mariners’ star center fielder was at T-Mobile Park receiving early treatment on the foot — the reason for no sock.

“It was weird,” Rodriguez said of the issue. “It just sort of happened.”

About a half-hour before first pitch on Tuesday night, he started feeling something weird in his foot as he was going through pregame warmups in the weight room. It didn’t feel right, and it didn’t feel good.

There had been no injury or trauma that might have started the discomfort, which made it more perplexing.

He alerted the training staff and they, along with manager Scott Servais, and the decision was made to pull him from the lineup.

“They said this stuff happens,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez wasn’t in the lineup again for Wednesday afternoon’s game vs. the A’s to wrap up the homestand.

“Julio is still sore today,” manager Scott Servais said pregame. “He feels a little bit better (about) the issue with his left foot. I don’t know if he’ll be available to pinch hit yet or not. We’ll know more here once we get closer to game time.”

The Mariners opted for precaution and decided to have Rodriguez undergo more testing, including an MRI, on the foot. They wanted to make sure there wasn’t something more there that could be aggravated and made worse.

“You know I don’t want to be out of the lineup ever, especially right now,” he said. “I want to be out there, but we have to be smart, too.”

Indeed, Rodriguez has been on a tear at the plate, including an incredible month of August where he is hitting .429 (45 for 105) with 19 runs, 10 doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

First baseman Ty France was back in the starting linuep after exiting Tuesday in the second inning with a contusion in the area between his wrist and thumb.

France said there was a golf-ball sized knot in the area after getting hit there on a pickoff throw that bounced in the dirt. He planned to play through it but noticed it was affecting his swing and was removed from the lineup.

The Mariners training staff was able to get the knot out with treatment, but he had a noticeable bruise in the area.

Meanwhile right-handed pitcher George Kirby arrived at the field Wednesday, feeling better after an illness forced him to be scratched from his schedule start.

“I’m doing better,” he said. “I’m all right.”

The plan is for Kirby to be re-slotted into the rotation to pitch either Saturday or Sunday vs. the Mets at Citi Field, depending on how he felt after throwing before Wednesday’s game and the off-day in New York on Thursday.

This story will be updated