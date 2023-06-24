BALTIMORE — On his personal checklist of baseball accomplishments, Julio Rodriguez has checked so many boxes in a season and a half at the major-league level.

But the home-run-robbing catch had eluded him thus far. Sure he’s made some terrific catches at the wall, but they didn’t live up to his standards of a robbery catch. He’s missed a few that would’ve been amazing if completed and left him shaking his head in disbelief.

On Saturday afternoon, Rodriguez finally got to check off that feat.

With two outs and a runner on first in the seventh inning, Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn launched a deep fly ball to center field. Rodriguez tracked the ball and retreated toward the wall, measuring the catch. But as the ball kept carrying, he knew it had a chance to go out. With a one-foot leap like he was going to shoot a layup, Rodriguez went into the air and snatched the ball high above the wall as he collided into it, banging his knee hard against it.

Any pain didn’t matter to him. He was all joy and smiles, making the “No fly zone” signal as he ran toward the dugout.

“I knew I had it the whole time,” he said. “But I didn’t think it was going to go so far like that and I was able to bring that one back in. I’ve been definitely looking forward to doing that.”

But after checking off that box, he decided to help a young Mariners fan check off a box of his own.

As Rodriguez ran back to the third-base dugout, he veered to his right to the adjacent stands. He gave the ball from his first homer-robbing grab to a young fan that was wearing his jersey. The stunned boy was all smiles and hugged his dad in celebration.

This family will remember that forever 🥹 pic.twitter.com/smarOleq02 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 24, 2023

“He had like a big sign with boxes checking off things and the last one on there was meeting me,” Rodriguez said. “I went over and said hi to him and talked to him a little bit between the innings earlier. So after I made that catch I was like, ‘Take that as a souvenir.’ I know you’ll appreciate that.”

It’s not the first time that Rodriguez has done something like that for young fans. He’s admittedly a softy when it comes to young fans that want his autograph or get his picture taken with him.

Besides the catch, Rodriguez had three hits, including a solo homer. He’s slowly fighting through some issues with his swing and his approach in what has been a frustrating start to his season.

“Julio had a really good game today,” manager Scott Servais said. “Even though we scored a lot of runs last night, he was a little frustrated and got in here early today and was working on a few things with our hitting coaches. He made a really good adjustment. He was on it most of the day and just a fantastic catch. This ballpark has a tendency of producing some of those catches and he got one.”

Munoz exits early

Reliever Andres Munoz exited the game with two outs in the seventh inning after feeling lightheaded on the mound.

With 80-degree temps but shirt-destroying humidity locked into the stadium, Munoz, who pitches in long sleeves, just didn’t feel right and even a little nauseous.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez saw that Munoz didn’t look right as he went back to the mound and started talking to him. Servais and trainer Taylor Bennett quickly came to the mound. After a lengthy conversation, generating boos from the fans in attendance, Munoz left the game.

Ty Adcock came into the game and had a lengthy warmup. His first pitch was to O’Hearn and produced the deep fly ball and Rodriguez highlight-reel catch.