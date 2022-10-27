The Mariners’ top two sluggers from the 2022 playoff team continue to receive recognition as the Major League Baseball award season heats up.

Catcher Cal Raleigh and outfielder Julio Rodriguez were named finalists at their respective positions for the American League Silver Slugger Awards.

Louisville Slugger, the renowned bat maker and longtime sponsor for the awards, announced the finalists, as voted upon by MLB managers and coaches from every team, for the American League and National League on Thursday morning.

Raleigh, 25, had a breakout season for Seattle in 2022. The switch-hitting catcher posted a .211/.284/.489 slash line in 119 games for the Mariners. In his 415 plate appearances, Raleigh racked up 20 doubles, a triple and smashed 27 homers with 63 RBI in the regular season. His 27 homers were the most by any catcher in MLB and set a franchise record.

In the postseason, Raleigh had four hits, including a double and a homer. He was recently named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Joining Raleigh as AL finalists at catcher are Alejandro Kirk (Toronto), Sean Murphy (Oakland), Adley Rutschman (Baltimore), Salvador Perez (Kansas City) and Martin Maldonado (Houston).

Advertising

Rodriguez, 21, posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 84 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 40 walks and 25 stolen bases in 132 games this season.

The other finalists for the three AL outfield spots include: Aaron Judge (Yankees), Kyle Tucker (Astros), Mike Trout (Angels), Randy Arozarena (Rays), George Springer (Blue Jays), Taylor Ward (Angels), Anthony Santander (Orioles), Adolis Garcia (Rangers) and Teoscar Hernandez (Blue Jays).

Rodriguez, who is expected to win the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award, was also named a finalist for “Outstanding American League Rookie” in the annual “Players Choice Awards,” which were created by the Major League Baseball Players Association in 1992 and are voted on by players at the end of the regular season.

He led all major-league rookies in home runs (28), total bases (260), slugging percentage (.509), on-base plus slugging percentage (.853), Baseball Reference WAR (6.0) and Fangraphs WAR (5.3). He ranked second in runs scored (84), RBI (75), extra-base hits (57) and stolen bases (25) and third in total hits (145).

He became just the third rookie in major-league history and the first player in his debut season to reach 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He also became the fastest player in major-league history (125 career games) to reach those feats, surpassing Trout (128 career games).

The winners for the Silver Slugger awards will be announced on Nov. 10 on MLB Network at 3 p.m. PT in a special telecast. The winners for the MLBPA Players’ Choice Awards will be announced on Nov. 3 on ESPN at 3 p.m. PT.

2022 Silver Slugger Finalists

American League

First base : Nathaniel Lowe (TEX), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), José Abreu (CHW), Anthony Rizzo (NYY)

: Nathaniel Lowe (TEX), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR), José Abreu (CHW), Anthony Rizzo (NYY) Second Base : Jose Altuve (HOU), Andrés Giménez (CLE), Marcus Semien (TEX), DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

: Jose Altuve (HOU), Andrés Giménez (CLE), Marcus Semien (TEX), DJ LeMahieu (NYY) Third base : Rafael Devers (BOS), José Ramírez (CLE), Alex Bregman (HOU), Matt Chapman (TOR)

: Rafael Devers (BOS), José Ramírez (CLE), Alex Bregman (HOU), Matt Chapman (TOR) Shortstop : Bo Bichette, (TOR), Xander Bogaerts (BOS), Carlos Correa (MIN), Corey Seager (TEX)

: Bo Bichette, (TOR), Xander Bogaerts (BOS), Carlos Correa (MIN), Corey Seager (TEX) Outfield : Aaron Judge (NYY), Julio Rodríguez (SEA), Kyle Tucker (HOU), Mike Trout (LAA), Randy Arozarena (TB), George Springer (TOR), Taylor Ward (LAA), Anthony Santander (BAL), Adolis García (TEX), Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

: Aaron Judge (NYY), Julio Rodríguez (SEA), Kyle Tucker (HOU), Mike Trout (LAA), Randy Arozarena (TB), George Springer (TOR), Taylor Ward (LAA), Anthony Santander (BAL), Adolis García (TEX), Teoscar Hernández (TOR) Catcher : Alejandro Kirk (TOR), Sean Murphy (OAK), Cal Raleigh (SEA), Adley Rutschman (BAL), Salvador Perez (KC), Martin Maldonado (HOU)

: Alejandro Kirk (TOR), Sean Murphy (OAK), Cal Raleigh (SEA), Adley Rutschman (BAL), Salvador Perez (KC), Martin Maldonado (HOU) Designated hitter : Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Giancarlo Stanton (NYY), George Springer (TOR), Adolis García (TEX)

: Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Giancarlo Stanton (NYY), George Springer (TOR), Adolis García (TEX) Utility player: Luis Arraez (MIN), Shohei Ohtani (LAA), DJ LeMahieu (NYY), Luis Rengifo (LAA)

National League

First base : Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Freddie Freeman (LAD), Pete Alonso (NYM), Matt Olson (ATL), Christian Walker (AZ)

: Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Freddie Freeman (LAD), Pete Alonso (NYM), Matt Olson (ATL), Christian Walker (AZ) Second base : Jeff McNeil (NYM), Jake Cronenworth (SD), Ketel Marte (AZ), Kolten Wong (MIL), Brendan Rodgers (COL)

: Jeff McNeil (NYM), Jake Cronenworth (SD), Ketel Marte (AZ), Kolten Wong (MIL), Brendan Rodgers (COL) Third base: Manny Machado (SD), Nolan Arenado (STL), Austin Riley (ATL), Justin Turner (LAD)

Manny Machado (SD), Nolan Arenado (STL), Austin Riley (ATL), Justin Turner (LAD) Shortstop : Trea Turner (LAD), Willy Adames (MIL) Francisco Lindor (NYM), Dansby Swanson (ATL)

: Trea Turner (LAD), Willy Adames (MIL) Francisco Lindor (NYM), Dansby Swanson (ATL) Outfield : Mookie Betts (LAD), Kyle Schwarber (PHI), Juan Soto (SD), Starling Marte (NYM), Joc Pederson (SF), Michael Harris II (ATL), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Hunter Renfroe (MIL), Brandon Nimmo (NYM)

: Mookie Betts (LAD), Kyle Schwarber (PHI), Juan Soto (SD), Starling Marte (NYM), Joc Pederson (SF), Michael Harris II (ATL), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Hunter Renfroe (MIL), Brandon Nimmo (NYM) Catcher : Will Smith (LAD), J.T. Realmuto (PHI), Willson Contreras (CHC), Travis d’Arnaud (ATL)

: Will Smith (LAD), J.T. Realmuto (PHI), Willson Contreras (CHC), Travis d’Arnaud (ATL) Designated Hitter : Josh Bell (SD), Albert Pujols (STL), Luke Voit (WAS), Justin Turner (LAD), Charlie Blackmon (COL),*Bryce Harper (PHI)

: Josh Bell (SD), Albert Pujols (STL), Luke Voit (WAS), Justin Turner (LAD), Charlie Blackmon (COL),*Bryce Harper (PHI) Utility player: Brandon Drury (SD), Tommy Edman (STL), Thairo Estrada (SF), Jeff McNeil (NYM), Chris Taylor (LAD)

*Appeared in 99-games, short of the 100-game minimum to qualify for winning award

MLBPA Players Choice Awards finalists

Player of the Year

Paul Goldschmidt (STL), Aaron Judge (NYY) and Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Outstanding Player Award

American League: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani (No other player received more than 5% of the vote.)

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani (No other player received more than 5% of the vote.) National League: Freddie Freeman (LAD), Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Riley (ATL)

Outstanding Pitcher Award

American League : Dylan Cease (CWS), Alek Manoah (TOR), and Justin Verlander (HOU)

: Dylan Cease (CWS), Alek Manoah (TOR), and Justin Verlander (HOU) National League: Sandy Alcantara (MIA), Zac Gallen (ARI) and Julio Urias (LAD)

Outstanding Rookie Award

American League : Julio Rodríguez, Adley Rutschman (BAL) and Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

: Julio Rodríguez, Adley Rutschman (BAL) and Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) National League: Brendan Donovan (STL), Michael Harris II (ATL) and Spencer Strider (ATL)

Comeback Player Award

American League : Matt Carpenter (NYY), Mike Trout and Justin Verlander

: Matt Carpenter (NYY), Mike Trout and Justin Verlander National League: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL, Brandon Drury (CIN/SD) and Albert Pujols (STL)

Marvin Miller Man of the Year

Francisco Lindor (NYM), Marcus Semien (CHC) and Brent Suter (MIL)

Curt Flood Award