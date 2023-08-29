Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodriguez, in the midst of one of the hottest-hitting stretches in MLB history, was scratched from the lineup just minutes before the start of Tuesday’s game against Oakland because of a sore left foot.

It was not immediately clear how the foot soreness occurred or how long it could sideline Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had homered in his three previous games, continuing a torrid August in which he’s hit .429 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 11 steals and a 1.198 OPS.

He was 4 for 5 with three RBI in the Mariners’ victory over the A’s in the series opener on Monday, his fifth four-hit game in a 10-game span — the most by any player since 1900, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Rookie Cade Marlowe replaced Rodriguez in center field.

Rodriguez wasn’t the only player out Tuesday.

Mariners starter George Kirby was also a late scratch, about two hours before first pitch, because of an unspecified illness, the team announced.

Veteran right-hander Luke Weaver, signed just last week, made his first start for Seattle in Kirby’s place.

Then first baseman Ty France exited the game with a left wrist contusion in the second inning after a pickoff throw from Weaver bounced and hit France in the wrist.