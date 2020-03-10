Mariners 3, Angels 1 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The Mariners got a strong outing from the pitchers, limiting the Angels to just one run that came on a throwing error on a pick-off play at second. Six pitchers combined to allow just four total hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.

First baseman/outfielder Jose Marmolejos continues to impress the Mariners coaching staff this spring. He smashed a two-run homer off of Angels starter Dylan Bundy in the second inning for a 2-0 lead the Mariners wouldn’t relinquish. Seattle signed Marmolejos as a six-year minor league free agent this past offseason to provide some organizational depth at behind Evan White and also some versatility with his ability to play left field. Last season, he slashed .315/.365/.545 with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 homers and 63 RBI for Triple-A Fresno (Nationals).

Seattle’s other run came on a sac fly from Kyle Seager.

Player of the game

Mariners top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert got the start and provided another glimpse of hope, pitching two 1-2-3 innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced, including Angels’ top prospect Jo Adell and Shohei Ohtani. Gilbert’s fastball touched 95 mph and he showed solid command of his breaking pitches. Servais said Gilbert will see at least one more appearance in the Cactus League.

Quotable

“Logan Gilbert. Wow. Really good stuff today, really composed and went right after them all four pitches, which is great to see. He’s getting comfortable and he knows that it’s not going to be long before he’s helping us up in Seattle real soon. Good outing for him.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners are on the road but still at Peoria Stadium as they are the visiting team in Wednesday night’s game vs. the Padres. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will get the start for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are lefties Nick Margevicius and Taylor Guilbeau and right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. The Padres will start right-hander Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 710-AM and Mariners.com. It will be televised on MLB.TV and Fox Sports San Diego.

Video highlights

MLB.com link

Here's Mariners top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert striking out Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/YWWYDhYC4J — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 10, 2020

Boxscore

Link

03.10.20 Box Score (1) by Ryan Divish on Scribd