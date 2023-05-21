ATLANTA — When Jose Caballero was called up from Class AAA Tacoma, it was supposedly as a fill-in bench player with Sam Haggerty dealing with a concussion. Playing time was likely going to come as a pinch-runner or a late-inning defensive replacement.

There wasn’t supposed to be an opportunity him to earn a permanent spot on the roster, let alone become the starting second baseman.

But the 26-year-old rookie played his way into a role that would keep him on the roster, displaying an aggressive and fearless style in all facets of the game. And it was that ability to make plays and influence games that forced the Mariners into considering him for the job at second he now owns.

On Sunday, Caballero hit his first career home run, a solo shot to left field off reliever Nick Anderson to bring the Mariners within a run in what would be a 3-2 loss.

“I was so happy I got that hit,” he said with a smile. “It feels pretty good. I was excited to hit the ball.”

Even though he saw the ball go over the wall in left as he rounded first, he rounded the bases at a near-sprint. He wanted to get to third-base coach Manny Acta as quickly as possible.

Advertising

Why?

On Friday, Caballero faced Anderson in the eighth inning and looked a little overwhelmed, striking out on three straight fastballs. That hasn’t happened often to him since being called up. He’d mentioned that to Acta before the game.

With Anderson warming up in the eighth, Acta reminded Caballero about what happened the last time he faced him. Working a 3-1 count, Caballero jumped on a fastball.

Besides his homer, Caballero reached base in the third inning, wearing a first-pitch fastball. He stole second and third to give the Mariners a chance to score. The top of the lineup couldn’t deliver, stranding him there.

In the sixth inning, he worked a leadoff walk and later stole second. But again, he was stranded 90-feet away from home plate.

“With him being a lefty, I was just trying to go on first movement,” Caballero said. “I saw his move and I felt very confident.”

He’s been a major surprise and a much-needed boost of energy for the Mariners.

Advertising

“From the day he showed up here, he was not in awe of anything,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He even made the comment: ‘All the little things that I do get noticed here at the big-league level — stealing bases, turning a double play, just getting on base and doing the little things. Oftentimes you get overlooked as you’re trying to climb your way through the minor-league ladder when you maybe you don’t put up gaudy numbers. Maybe you don’t hit a ton of home runs, but you’re a good baseball player. That’s what’s really stood out for me. He understands how to play and he doesn’t back off. He puts it in play on the biggest stage daily.”

For Caballero, it’s simple: “I just try to have fun. I try to compete. I try to get on base. I try to do my best for the team and help the team win. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

With his eighth-inning blast, Caballero has the highest uniform number (No. 76) of any player to hit a homer in Mariners history. Jesus Montero (No. 63) previously had the highest number.

Raleigh sidelined with neck issue

With a large contingent of family and friends in the area to see him play, Cal Raleigh was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game. Raleigh was scheduled to play Saturday but neck issues kept him out of the lineup.

Servais didn’t have specific information on Raleigh’s situation.

“He has some neck spasms and that’s why he wasn’t in there yesterday,” Servais said pregame. “He feels a little bit better today. We’ll see after he tries to get loose today. He had a similar issue a couple of weeks ago.”

Raleigh entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Tom Murphy in the eighth inning and finished the game behind the plate.

Berroa up for insurance

Prelander Berroa was in the Mariners clubhouse and in uniform before Sunday’s finale at Truist Park. However, the team made no roster moves before the game. Berroa’s official status was on the MLB taxi squad. Servais said Berroa was brought in because of the thunderstorms that were predicted for Saturday night but didn’t happen until after the game.

“We thought we might have a doubleheader today,” Servais said.

Berroa, 23, is one of the team’s top pitching prospects. He was recently converted into a reliever role after beginning the season with AA Arkansas as a starting pitcher. He has a high-90s fastball and a biting slider that make him an ideal candidate for a relief role.