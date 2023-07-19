Jonny Farmelo’s back heel lifted up ever so slightly — a timing mechanism that he uses to prime his body and stay in his back hip — and he unleashed a vicious left-handed swing at the ball just above his waist on and the inside half of the plate.

The result was a towering fly ball that hugged the first-base line and into right field toward the foul pole. A few people in the group of assembled group of onlookers standing behind the on-field batting cage, which included Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, general manager Justin Hollander and Scott Hunter, the organization’s director of amateur scouting, yelled, “Stay fair!”

Farmelo watched and leaned, trying to force it fair with his body language. The ball stayed true and landed six rows into the right-field seats. It was a home run — his third in his final round of batting practice.

Jonny Farmelo’s final round of BP. He hit three out to right field giving him bragging rights of Tai Peete pic.twitter.com/ehdECwm2Mz — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 19, 2023

The onlookers cheered at his accomplishment and the 18-year-old couldn’t hide a bright smile.

It was the perfect way for the Mariners’ first-round pick (No. 29 overall) to end Wednesday’s afternoon workout at T-Mobile Park. It also punctuated a whirlwind 10 days that saw him drafted in the first round along with two of his friends — Colt Emerson (No. 22 overall) and Tai Peete (No. 30 overall) — by the Mariners, travel to Seattle for the first time to sign a professional contract that included a $3.2 million signing bonus and meet several players on the big league team, work out on the field and watch that night’s game vs. the Twins in a suite.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” he said post hitting workout. “It didn’t really feel real. I was at home for a little bit after the draft, but to get out here and to sign the contract and get on the field, meet everyone. It’s finally starting to set in. I think once we get to Arizona, it will really hit me that I’m a pro now.”

When he gets to the team’s complex in Arizona on Thursday for the organization’s draft minicamp, he will mention his hitting session and that third home run to Emerson and Peete.

“I’d rate it as pretty good, 10 out of 10,” he said with a smile. “I got just one more home run than Tai and two more than Colt. I’ve definitely got bragging rights.”

Theirs is a competitive friendship, forged on Team USA and the showcase circuit. Emerson and Peete got their deals finalized a few days earlier than Farmelo and worked out with the team on Tuesday.

Farmelo and his family were talking with Hunter via FaceTime when they saw that the team had selected Peete with the pick right after him.

“When we saw they picked Tai, it was pretty cool moment,” Farmelo said. “I didn’t expect it, so I’m thankful for him. And I’m excited to go see him in Arizona tomorrow.”

While some analysts were surprised that the Mariners took three high school players with the three first-round picks, they fit a profile of athleticism, speed, competitive nature and potential that the Mariners look for in players.

That they were already friends is a bonus. They already think of themselves as a trio moving up the ranks together. Of course, given the difficulties of professional baseball, the relationships provide comfort, stability and empathy.

“It’s going to mean everything,” Farmelo said. “All three of us will have our highs and our lows ion pro ball. And we’ll be able to kind of fall back on each other through those moments. And we’ll be able to compete with each other on and off the field. To kind of be able to go through that whole experience with them, it’s going to be fun.”

Farmelo, who committed to University of Virginia in 2020, posted .385/.546/.773 slash line in 48 career games with Westfield High School in Chantilly, Virginia. Of his 51 hits, he had 22 doubles, a triple, seven homers with 29 RBI and 56 stolen bases. He struck out just 25 times in his high school career with 41 walks. He earned All-State honors as a center fielder and was rated as the No. 39 draft prospect by MLB.com.

“I love UVA, and I love the coaching staff there, but as soon as the first scout showed up at my game, I was hooked on pro ball and I wanted to be a pro,” he said. “I’m competitive and pro ball offers a bigger challenge. It’s a little harder, a little more elite, and so I’m kind of drawn to those types of things. I wanted to be a pro, as much as I love UVA.”

Manager Scott Servais met with all three draft picks over the past two days and came away impressed.

“They are really young,” Servais said. “There are differences between talking with college players and high school players. They just haven’t experienced that much baseball-wise. They all carried themselves just a little bit differently. They’re from different environments. That’s the beauty of our game, so many different environments, stories that people have and what allowed them to get here. When you’re a young draft choice, you get to come to the major league city, the ballpark and you’re sitting in the manager’s office. Those are things you’re never going to forget.”