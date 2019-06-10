Jonathon Niese threw six scoreless innings, helping the Tacoma Rainiers defeat the Nashville Sounds 3-1 in a Pacific Coast League game Monday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Niese left with a 1-0 but Nashville tied the score in the top of the eighth inning.

The Rainiers rebounded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Jaycob Brugman followed with an RBI double.

Matt Carasite pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.