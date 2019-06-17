ROUND ROCK, Texas — John Andreoli hit a pair of homers, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-2 victory over the Round Rock Express in a Pacific Coast League game on Monday night.

Andreoli drove in all three runs for the Rainiers, who hung on after starter Mike Wright pitched 42/3 scoreless innings.

Parker Markel earned his fifth save of the season for Tacoma by pitching a scoreless ninth inning despite allowing a couple of walks.

Andreoli had half of the Rainiers’ four hits. Round Rock has eight hits.

Everett loses 4-1

The Boise Hawks defeated the visiting AquaSox, with Wander Cabrera getting the win after allowing one run in five innings.

Everett start Evan Johnson threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.