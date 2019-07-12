John Andreoli’s double in the seventh inning scored the winning run as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 2-1 on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Ryan Court hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Rainiers’ other run, which tied the game at 1-1.

Reno scored on a solo home run by Travis Snider, who was drafted out of Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

Sean Nolin gave up a run on six hits over six innings for the Rainiers. He struck out eight and walked none, but didn’t get the win. Sam Tuivailala got that with an inning of scoreless relief.

AquaSox fall

Billy Cooke was 3 for 5 with a triple and two runs from the leadoff spot, but the Everett AquaSox lost to the visiting Vancouver Canadiaens 9-4.

Yoman Rodriguez was 4 for 5 with three runs and three RBI for Vancouver. He hit a two-run homer.