Was it just a scheduled day off for Jesse Winker or a sign of things to come for the slumping outfielder?

Manager Scott Servais offered very little when asked about Tuesday’s lineup that initially featured shortstop J.P. Crawford in the leadoff spot and Dylan Moore playing left field instead of Winker.

“He’s off today,” Servais said. “He’s off.”

When asked if he was hoping Winker would use it as a mental break to hopefully find some production, Servais replied flatly, “He’s off.”

Well, Winker certainly hasn’t been on for the Mariners this season. He came into the game with a .208/.319/.303 slash line with nine doubles, four homers, 24 RBI, 37 walks and 45 strikeouts.

Of the 60 outfielders with the qualified number of plate appearances, only three other players have a worse wins above replacement (WAR) than Winker’s -0.3 WAR — Colorado’s Randal Grichuk (-0.5), Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna (-0.5) and Philadelphia’s Andrew McCutchen (-0.7).

“We are going to try different things and try and get guys going,” Servais said pregame. “Luckily, we’ve got Dylan Moore and we can put them pretty much anywhere on the field and feel good about that. D-Mo’s at-bats have been really good lately.”

Even when Crawford was a late scratch before the game, Winker was not reinserted into the lineup. Instead, Moore was moved to shortstop and Sam Haggerty started in left field.

On May 24, the Mariners moved Winker to the leadoff spot, hoping that his past success in 2021 batting in that spot might be renewed.

It didn’t exactly materialize into sustained success. Winker batted leadoff in 17 games, posting a .197/.346/.318 slash line with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI, 15 walks and 21 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances.

Winker’s willingness to work walks has been a constant throughout the season. His 37 walks lead the American League, but the Mariners didn’t acquire him from the Reds to draw walks. They need something more than a free base. They need him to hit.

The Mariners thought they were getting a proven run producer when they sent outfielder Jake Fraley and pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson to Cincy in exchange for Winker and Eugenio Suarez.

Instead, Winker has looked nothing like the hitter of 2021 that posted a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, 24 homers, 71 RBI, 53 walks and 75 strikeouts while making the NL All-Star team.

The theories as to why he struggled are often discussed in baseball circles.

Were his numbers a product of playing in hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark?

Is he struggling to adjust to the new league and new pitchers he’s facing on a regular basis?

Did the controversial use of baseballs that seemed flight restricted early in the season kill his confidence, alter his approach and swing after several hard-hit balls were caught just short of the fence? Call it the Justin Smoak principle.

There is a feeling from some scouts that he’s overswinging with two strikes, trying to destroy the ball instead of making quality contact.

Per MLB Statcast, Winker has had 178 batted ball events (balls in play) with only 33.1 percent considered hard hit. His hard-hit rate was at least 40 percent from 2018-2021 including 49 percent in 2020 and 47 percent in 2021. During 2020 and 2021, Winker’s average launch angle was just over 10 degrees. This season, it’s at 16.9 degrees — meaning more pop flies and fewer line drives. According to FanGraphs, 14.1 percent of his batted balls have been infield flies.

In past discussions about Winker’s seasonlong struggles, Servais has mentioned that Winker has swung and missed or fouled off hittable fastballs.

An opposing pro scout said Winker looks overwhelmed by four-seam fastballs in the low to mid-90s or fastballs elevated properly in the zone, which to be fair, also beats a lot of hitters. Opposing teams have figured out this as well. Of the 1,066 pitches thrown to him in 2022, 458 have been four-seam fastballs (43 percent). In 2021, Winker had 1,895 pitches thrown to him with 673 being four-seam fastballs (35.5 percent).

Against those 458 four-seam fastballs this season, Winker has a .146 batting average and .232 slugging percentage with a 33.3 hard-hit percentage (balls with 95 mph exit velocities or higher). Against those 673 four-seam fastballs in 2021, Winker had a .314 batting average and .500 slugging percentage with a 51.9 hard-hit percentage.

Of those fastballs, 120 would be considered strikes in a hitter’s attack zone. Winker has produced seven hits on those pitches. In 2021, he had 206 of those fastballs in the attack zone and tallied 26 hits.

Why the decrease? Well, his line-drive percentage on four-seam fastballs dropped from 32.7 in 2021 to 20.6 this season while his fly-ball percentage has increased from 38.5 to 55.6. His average exit velocity on those pitches has gone from 92.5 mph to 88.3 mph while the average launch angle has increased from 18.1 to 25.9.

To be fair, Winker isn’t the only Mariners hitter not producing as expected. Adam Frazier, Abraham Toro and Luis Torrens are also well below anticipated production numbers.

Perhaps the day or days off will help Winker refind his swing and approach at the plate. With Kyle Lewis and Mitch Haniger not expected to return to the lineup any time soon and Jarred Kelenic still finding himself in the minor leagues, the Mariners need him to be something of the hitter they expected when the acquired him.