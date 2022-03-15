PEORIA, Ariz. — The Mariners are a better team than they were 48 hours ago, pre-Eugenio and without Winker — of that there is no question.

But that’s not the most pertinent question in this season of unambiguous expectations for Seattle.

This isn’t the year of “making progress” and “building for a more prosperous future.” This isn’t the year to knock on the playoff door, or beat on it; it’s the year to kick the SOB in, to quote the great Bum Phillips.

That the ballclub would, when the time was right, put up a full-fledged effort to make that happen was the tacit agreement Mariners management made with fans when it executed a “step-back” three years ago, tearing apart a pretty good club that nearly made the playoffs. Namely: Endure the pain of a rebuild, and you’ll be rewarded multifold when we come out the other side.

And so, the real question is not if they are better, but rather if they are good enough. Good enough to end that 21-year-and-counting playoff drought that has come to define this franchise and always will until it is shattered.

Obviously, it’s an imponderable; you never know how a team is going to jell, grow and coalesce until it’s thrown into the heat of a season; every team is like a living organism that uniquely takes form within an every-changing environment.

The additions of third baseman Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker in Monday’s trade with Cincinnati undeniably enhances a lineup that was insufficient last year. Those two, universally lauded as impeccable clubhouse presences as well as potent bats, seemed to fit in instantly in their new digs after driving the 25 miles or so up 101 freeway from the Reds’ spring-training home in Goodyear.

But there is a valid feeling among many Mariners fans that the ballclub still has the wherewithal — if not the obligation — to do even more to augment a team that as constructed, is a bona fide playoff contender but far from a lock.

In fact, FanGraphs posted its analytically calculated playoff odds Tuesday, and the Mariners were listed as having a 26.7 percent chance to kick down the playoff barrier. In other words, the nerds think they have a 73.3-percent chance to make it 22 years and counting of being locked out of October baseball. If there was a 73.3 percent chance of rain, you’d grab an umbrella.

Dipoto said Monday that the Mariners are likely done forming their offense — but let’s hope that circumstances change to alter his thinking.

The offense is undeniably better, and substantially so, with the additions of Winker and second baseman Adam Frazier, acquired in a trade with the Padres B.L. (Before Lockout).

Suarez, however, is a huge wild card; he has massive power but declined precipitously the past two years. If he can revive his career the Mariners would get a huge boost that could put them over the top. If not they will be trying to replicate the 35 homers and 100 runs batted in Kyle Seager took with him into retirement.

The other question marks — and potential tipping points — are obvious. Much will hinge on Jarred Kelenic’s ability to build off his strong September and not revert to the months of struggle prior, on how quickly Julio Rodriguez can provide the impact bat that has him touted as a surefire superstar in waiting, and whether Kyle Lewis’ knees will stay healthy enough to allow him to deliver on his vast potential.

That’s a lot of “ifs,” and it provides a strong case for bringing in one more legitimate bat. Particularly in light of the fact that the Mariners payroll, taking into account the full 40-man roster, is trending toward $100 million — still below the major-league average.

Dipoto said he went down many free-agent avenues and cul-de-sacs after the lockout ended but kept running into roadblocks. One can only presume he vigorously pursued, among others, Kris Bryant, Trevor Story and Seiya Suzuki, all of whom remain unsigned as I write this. So do Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman, but there’s no world where I see that happening in Seattle.

It’s important to remember that all three of the former — Bryant, Story and Suzuki — come with their own set of question marks, and beyond that may simply not want to play in Seattle. You could make a strong case that Winker provides a better bat than all of them, and that the Mariners wisely didn’t want to be left empty-handed while waiting for the slowly developing market to sort itself out. But plug someone such as free agent Kyle Schwarber into the lineup as a DH and occasional outfielder, and it becomes much more formidable.

If the Mariners can’t get another bat, let’s hope they can fulfill Dipoto’s other goal of landing a starting pitcher who slots into the top half of the rotation. There aren’t any remaining free agents who fit that characterization, so it’s likely he’s talking about a trade.

The A’s are cleaning house and still have Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas to dangle. Either would look very good in the M’s rotation and allow them to groom youngsters such as George Kirby, Matt Brash and Levi Stoudt in Tacoma (unless they’re part of a trade, of course).

The salary-shedding Reds still have Luis Castillo to offer, and Dipoto has just shown he can work with Cincinnati’s GM, Nick Krall. Add any of those to Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (signed to a five-year, $115 million free-agent contract in November), Chris Flexen, Marco Gonzales and Logan Gilbert, and you have a loaded starting staff with depth to compensate for potential injuries during the season.

Speaking to the Seattle media Tuesday, Winker said he was thrilled to be joining a team fixated on the postseason.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a organization, a team that is really going after winning, is really going after chasing division titles and making a run for a ring,” he said. “And that’s what we have here in Seattle.”

The Mariners have done marvelous work in reconstructing their team and putting it in playoff title contention. Let’s hope they don’t stop now.