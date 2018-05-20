Postgame notes, quotes, boxscore and video of Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger and Scott Servais discussing the Mariners' 3-2 win in 11 innings.

LINESCORE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E LOB Detroit Tigers 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 1 7 Seattle Mariners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3 6 1 5 First Pitch: 1:10 Time of Game: 3:21 Temp: 62 F, ENE 2 mph Attendance: 34,252

WP: Nick Vincent (2-1, 4.26) LP: Buck Farmer (0-3, 4.79) Save: None

HOME RUNS: NO. PITCHER INN. MOB OUT COUNT DISTANCE John Hicks 5 LeBlanc 1 1 2 1-1 426 ft., LCF Mitch Haniger 11 Greene 9 1 1 0-2 415 ft., LF

Scott Servais

Jean Segura

Mitch Haniger

From the opposing clubhouse: Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire …

On the tough loss: You get a great performance by Liriano and you get your closer in the ballgame. It’s what you’re looking for. It’s exactly what we asked for before the day, get deep in the game with our starter and figure out a way to get your closer in there. It just didn’t work out.

On Greene’s approach and Haniger’s home run: He just hooked the slider just barely foul and then Greeney wasn’t trying to hang the slider but he just threw a fastball right by him on the outer half and, you know, we can all sit there are say “shoulda, coulda, coulda,” and if he had made a good slider in the dirt, maybe he would’ve swung at it and missed it but, point being, he hung a slider and he knows he made a mistake and, you know, you have to live with it.

On Greene’s ups and downs as a closer: Every time you pitch like that, in those situations, it’s on the line, so one mistake can turn a ballgame just like it did today, and that’s part of being a closer and living with it.

MARINERS NOTES:

The Mariners recorded their 3rd walk-off win of the season (also: 5/5 vs. LAA and 5/15 vs. TEX).

The Mariners are now 3-0 in extra-inning contests this season.

The Mariners secured their 12th comeback win of the season…entering today’s contest they ranked T3rd in the American League (also: New York), trailing only Boston (15) and Toronto (13).

Marks the first time the Mariners have won after trailing after 8 innings…are now 1-17 in those contests.

The Mariners are a season-high 8 games over .500 at 27-19…Seattle has not been 8 games over .500 since finishing the 2016 season 10 games over .500 at 86-76.

The Mariners have won or tied 13 of their first 16 series, posting a series record of 10-3-3.

Mariners relievers combined to retire 15-of-18 batters faced with 6 strikeouts over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Mitch Haniger (2×3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a game-tying 2-run home run with 1 out in the bottom of the 9th inning…marks his 2nd game-tying home run in the 7th inning or later (also: 4/20 at TEX)…only Haniger and Robinson Chirinos have 2 such home runs this season.

Haniger is batting .357 (20×56) with 14 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 17 RBI and 8 walks this season in the 7th inning or later this season

Has hit safely in his last 6 games, batting .375 (9×24) with 2 runs scored, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run and 6 RBI over that span.

Jean Segura (2×5, R, RBI,) recorded his 2nd career walk-off hit (also: 7/25/17 vs. BOS).

Went 1-for-1 with 1 RBI with runners in scoring positon…is now batting .400 (22×55) with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run and 29 RBI with runners in scoring position this season.

Segura has hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games (5/9-c), batting .429 (21×49) with 9 runs scored, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 9 RBI, 1 walk and 6 stolen bases over that span.

Edwin Díaz (1.0 IP, K) has struck out 40 of 89 batters faced (44.9% this season)…entering today’s game, led all American League relievers with 39 strikeouts.

Wade LeBlanc (5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, HR) struck out 5 batters, a season-high as a starter…is 0-0 with a 1.33 ERA (3 ER, 20.1 IP) in 4 starts this season.

James Pazos struck out 1 in 1.0 scoreless inning today…since April 10, has not allowed a run in 14 of his 15 appearances…during that span, is 1-1 with a 0.59 ERA (1 ER, 15.1 IP) with 14 strikeouts and 0 walks.

Dan Altavilla struck out 1 in 1.0 scoreless inning today…since being activated from the disabled list on May 12, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER, 4.1 IP) with 3 strikeouts and 3 walks in 5 outings.

Dee Gordon (1×4, R, BB, SB) recorded his American League-leading 16th stolen base of the season.

TIGERS NOTES:

The Tigers are now 3-3 in extra-inning contests this season.

Marks the 2nd time the Tigers have lost despite leading after 8 innings…are now 16-2 in those contests.

The Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11 contests at Safeco Field.

Francisco Liriano tossed 8.0 scoreless innings in today’s game, allowing 1 hit with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. Liriano carried a no-hitter for 6.1 innings before allowing a single to center to Mitch Haniger.

Went a season-high 8.0 innings, his longest outing since tossing 8.0 innings on June 15, 2015 vs. Chicago-AL with Pittsburgh.

Recorded his 8th career start of at least 8.0 scoreless innings (last: 6/15/15 vs. CWS w/PIT).

Has allowed 3-or-fewer runs in 8 of his 9 starts this season.

Liriano became the second Tigers pitcher to throw 8.0 innings this season, joining Michael Fulmer in the first game of the doubleheader on April 1 vs. Pittsburgh. Liriano has allowed three runs-or-less in eight of his nine starts this season.

Nicholas Castellanos (2×5, R) had a pair of hits in today’s game to record his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season…entered today’s game ranked T9th in the American League in multi-hit games.

John Hicks (2×5, HR, 2 RBI) hit his 5th home run of the season… has hit safely in 15-of-18 games during the month of May and is batting .343 (23×67) with 14 runs scored, three home runs and 13 RBI during the month.

Niko Goodrum (0x5) snapped his career-best 8-game hitting streak (5/8-5/19)…batted .400 (12×30) with 7 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs and 7 RBI over that span.

Boxscore

Boxscore