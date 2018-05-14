Jayson Werth had three RBI, two on his homer in the fifth inning that gave the Rainiers (19-20) a 6-2 lead over the River Cats (20-19).

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jayson Werth had a homer and two doubles to lead a Tacoma slugfest as the Rainiers pounded out 14 hits in beating Sacramento 8-5 in Pacific Coast League baseball Monday.

Taylor Motter had a double, two singles and two RBI. Casey Lawrence pitched four innings of hitless relief.