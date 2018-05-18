Werth, 38, hit a three-run blast in the fifth inning. The outfielder has 229 homers in the big leagues.

Jayson Werth hit a home run in his third straight game, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-2 victory over the Las Vegas 51s in a Pacific Coast League game Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Werth, 38, hit a three-run blast in the fifth inning. The outfielder, who has 229 homers in the big leagues, has four with Tacoma.

Ariel Miranda got the win, allowing one run in seven innings.