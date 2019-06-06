The Tacoma Rainiers managed only six hits as the Memphis Redbirds won 7-0 at Cheney Stadium on Thursday night in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 3,648 fans.

Memphis took the rubber match of the three-game set against Tacoma (30-31).

The Rainiers open a four-game series with Nashville on Friday night.

Right-hander Mike Wright (0-1) started for Tacoma and pitched well, allowing only one run and two hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and walked one.

Left fielder Jaycob Brugman (.500 average in five games with Tacoma) had three hits for the Rainiers, including a triple, and third baseman Chris Mariscal had a double.

Tacoma is celebrating its 25th season as the Class AAA affiliate of the Mariners and its 60th season in the PCL.