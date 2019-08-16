Jaycob Brugman’s two run home run capped a six-run seventh inning as the Tacoma Rainiers pulled away from the Fresno Grizzlies 8-1 in Pacific Coast League play Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Jake Fraley had a two-run single, and John Andreoli had a two-run double in the big inning, which turned a one-run lead into the final margin.

Brugman has driven in five runs in the first two games of the series.

Anthony Misiewicz picked up the win, giving up a run on three hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Sox win in 11th

Robert Perez Jr. hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the 11th inning to lift the Everett AquaSox to a 5-4 win against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Funko Field.

Perez, the designated hitter, was 3 for 4 with four RBI.