Hours before the first pitch of Monday’s game against the Athletics, Jarred Kelenic was out on the field of T-Mobile Park well before the Mariners started their pregame workout.

With hitting coach Tony Arnerich manning the pitching machine and fellow hitting coach Jarret DeHart videoing, Kelenic and a few other players took swings in the early work period.

Using a Carolina blue Victus bat, Kelenic was there for a specific purpose.

He wasn’t happy with some plate appearance in Sunday’s loss to the Braves. Yes, he hit a homer in his first plate appearance off Braves lefty Jared Shuster, but he also struck out his next three times at the plate, swinging at some pitches out of the zone.

“I felt like I was chasing a lot of pitches down, so my early work I was kind of working on just elevating my sights a little bit,” he said.

When he stepped into the box in the first inning to face lefty Zach Muller with Julio Rodriguez on first base, Kelenic kept those sights elevated. He didn’t even think of offering at a pair of sliders low and away to start the plate appearance.

Ahead with a 2-0 count, Kelenic was ready to unleash on a fastball in his damage zone.

Muller made the mistake of piping a 94-mph, thigh-high fastball on the outer half of the plate.

Kelenic turned the ball into a vapor trail, leaving his bat at 112 mph and traveling 455 feet into the stands in deep right-center.

Everything about the swing looked effortless.

Why?

Because all the effort was put in preparing for the game.

Kelenic finished with three hits on the night. After striking out in his second at-bat on a slider away, he refused to chase that same pitch in his third at-bat against Muller, working a full count and sending a fastball into center for an RBI single.

“It’s definitely awesome,” Kelenic said of seeing results from the early work. “But it’s also definitely something that I need work on. One at-bat just doesn’t make me great at it. I’m going to come in here tomorrow, and I’m going to work on the same thing, regardless of what happened today. It’s something I’ve got to get better at. And that’s just my main focus.”

Mariners manager Scott Servais has watched Kelenic blossom as a hitter. He was always a worker in terms of spending hours in the cage. But now he understands what he’s supposed to be working on. There’s a purpose to his work.

“His awareness of where he’s at, what his swing is doing, how the other team is pitching him, is really good,” Servais said. “It’s better than it’s ever been. To understand that, he’s willing to say, ‘That … was not a good approach.’ He recognizes when he’s not in the right spot. And that’s half the battle. You have to recognize you have an issue, and then make an adjustment after that. He’s way more aware that he’s ever been. It’s a good sign.”

Kelenic now has 10 homers on the season. He came into Tuesday’s game with a .297/.350/.564 slash line in 180 plate appearances, with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 25 RBI, 13 walks and 52 strikeouts.

The production has exceeded even the most optimistic of Mariners fans and many within the organization. The plan coming in was to platoon Kelenic in left field with veteran outfielder AJ Pollock. The Mariners wanted to protect Kelenic against left-handed pitchers. But with a revamped swing, a better understanding of his approach and a different mindset about results, Kelenic has made the Mariners scrap that plan with his success against lefties. He showed it during spring training and proved it early in the season — he’s an everyday player.

In 45 plate appearances against lefties, Kelenic has a .349/.378/.721 slash line, with two doubles, a triple, four homers, 13 RBI, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Kelenic’s 1.099 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against lefties leads all left-handed hitters with at least 20 plate appearances, ahead of the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez (1.057 OPS) and the Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo (1.037 OPS).

Is it the change in approach or the physical changes of his swing that have made Kelenic more successful against left-handed pitching?

“His swing mechanics are better,” Servais said. “He’s covering things. It’s all put him in a position to handle different pitches in different parts of the strike zone. What he’s doing against left-handed pitching, he’s not in such a hurry to get up there and make it happen. He’s working through some at-bats, laying off some sliders, getting into some fastball counts and doing some damage against them.”

But it’s more than home runs in the approach.

“There’s also been some pitches where he’s kind of been out in front of that … and he’s just taking his singles up the middle or the other way,” Servais said. “We’ve seen him do that multiple times against left-handed pitching. It’s his swing mechanics and the adjustments he’s made there that are allowing that to happen.”

Kelenic doesn’t want to talk about the past and the reasons why the Mariners planned to platoon him. That was a different version of himself long since forgotten. He’s moved on.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to think too much into it,” he said. “Regardless if it’s a lefty or righty, I’m just trying to have the same mentality. I don’t bring up the past, so it is what it is. But I know moving forward, I know what I’m capable of doing and I’m just gonna go out there and continue to do it.”

Note

— With right-hander Luis Medina starting for the A’s on Tuesday, the Mariners put Kolten Wong back into the starting lineup at second base despite the recent hot hitting of Jose Caballero, who had homered in each of his last two games. “When we sat down with Kolten last week and talked to him in Boston and met with him again in Atlanta, we talked all along that he’s going to get another shot to get in there,” Servais said. “He gets the start tonight. I know he’s put a lot of work in here the last few days and I’m sure he’ll give us a good effort. Hopefully, he has a good game.”