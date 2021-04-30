After a one-year absence due to the spread of COVID-19, minor-league baseball will finally return to action in parks across the country next week.
The 2021 season will be the first season under the ownership of Major League Baseball with a realignment and reduction to just 120 full-season affiliates — four per organization.
The Mariners, who have the No. 2 overall farm system in baseball per Baseball America, released the rosters for their 2021 affiliates — Class AAA Tacoma, Class AA Arkansas, High-A Everett and Low-A Modesto.
As expected top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert and touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic are on Tacoma’s roster, meaning they are just a drive away from the big leagues for their MLB debuts.
Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ other prized prospect, headlines a loaded AquaSox team that also features the organization’s last two first-round draft picks — pitchers George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020) along with several other regarded pitching prospects.
All four affiliates will allow fans to attend home games with a reduced capacity and social distancing protocols.
Tacoma Rainiers
- Triple-A West Division
- First game: May 6 vs. Louisville
Pitchers
- J.T. Chargois, RHP
- Aaron Fletcher, LHP
- Logan Gilbert, RHP
- Taylor Guerrier, RHP
- Brady Lail, RHP
- Wyatt Mills, RHP
- Vinny Nittoli, RHP
- Yohan Ramirez, RHP
- Jaime Schultz, RHP
- Paul Sewald, RHP
- Erik Swanson, RHP
- Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP
Catchers
- Cal Raleigh
- Jose Godoy
Infielders
- Jack Mayfield
- Jack Reinheimer
- Sam Travis
- Donovan Walton
- Jantzen Witte
Outfielders
- Braden Bishop
- Eric Filia
- Jarred Kelenic
- Luis Liberato
- Dillon Thomas
Coaching Staff
- Kristopher Negron, manager
- Roy Howell, hitting coach
- Rob Marcello, pitching coach
- Eric Young, Jr., coach
- Alexander Capriata, bullpen catcher
Arkansas Travelers
- Double-A South Division
- First game: May 4 vs. NW Arkansas
Pitchers
- Jack Anderson, RHP
- Nick Duron, RHP
- Darrin Gillies, RHP
- Jake Haberer, RHP
- Adam Hill, RHP
- Ryne Inman, RHP
- Collin Kober, RHP
- Darren McCaughan, RHP
- Ian McKinney, LHP
- Reid Morgan, RHP
- Penn Murfee, RHP
- Alejandro Requena, RHP
- Michael Stryffeler, RHP
- Devin Sweet, RHP
Catchers
- Jake Anchia
- Josh Morgan
- Brian O’Keefe
Infielders
- Jordan Cowan
- Connor Kopach
- David Masters
- Jose Rizzo
- Jake Scheiner
Outfielders
- Bobby Honeyman
- Connor Lien
- Keegan McGovern
- Dom Thompson-Williams
- Stephen Wrenn
Coaching Staff
- Collin Cowgill, manager
- Joe Thurston, hitting coach
- Alon Leichman, pitching coach
- Ryan McLaughlin, coach
Everett AquaSox
- High-A West Division
- First game: May 4 at Hillsboro
Pitchers
- Jarod Bayless, RHP
- Matt Brash, RHP
- Isaiah Campbell, RHP
- David Ellingson, RHP
- Tim Elliott, RHP
- Emerson Hancock, RHP
- Kyle Hill, RHP
- Evan Johnson, RHP
- George Kirby, RHP
- Reeves Martin, RHP
- Bernie Martinez, RHP
- Brendan McGuigan, RHP
- Benjamin Onyshko, LHP
- Bryan Pall, RHP
- Levi Stoudt, RHP
- Juan Then, RHP
- Fred Villareal, RHP
- Brandon Williamson, LHP
Catchers
- Carter Bins
- David Sheaffer
Infielders
- Patrick Frick
- Tyler Keenan
- Kaden Polcovich
- Michael Salvatore
- Austin Shenton
Outfielders
- Zachary DeLoach
- Connor Hoover
- Jack Larsen
- Julio Rodriguez
- Joseph Rosa
Coaching staff
- Louis Boyd, manager
- Shawn O’Malley, hitting coach
- Sean McGrath, pitching coach
- Jose Umbria, coach
Modesto Nuts
- Low-A West Division
- First game: May 4 vs. Stockton
- Jorge Benitez, LHP
- Sam Carlson, RHP
- Damon Casetta-Stubbs, RHP
- Josias De Los Santos, RHP
- Luis Curvelo, RHP
- Taylor Dollard, RHP
- Nolan Hoffman, RHP
- Leon Hunter, RHP
- Travis Kuhn, RHP
- Stephen Kolek, RHP
- Adam Macko, LHP
- Juan Mercedes, RHP
- Kelvin Nunez, RHP
- Brayan Perez, LHP
- Connor Phillips, RHP
- Max Roberts, RHP
- Matthew Willrodt, RHP
- Robert Winslow, RHP
Catchers
- Ty Duvall
- Matt Scheffler
Infielders
- Dariel Gomez
- Cesar Izturis, Jr.
- Justin Lavey
- Noelvi Marte
- Juan Querecuto
Outfielders
- Cade Marlowe
- Robert Perez
- Albert Rodriguez
- Brett Rodriguez
- Trent Tingelstad
Coaching Staff
- Eric Farris, manager
- Rob Benjamin, hitting coach
- Nathan Bannister, pitching coach
- Geoff Jimenez, coach
