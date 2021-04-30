Ryan Divish
After a one-year absence due to the spread of COVID-19, minor-league baseball will finally return to action in parks across the country next week.

The 2021 season will be the first season under the ownership of Major League Baseball with a realignment and reduction to just 120 full-season affiliates — four per organization.

The Mariners, who have the No. 2 overall farm system in baseball per Baseball America, released the rosters for their 2021 affiliates — Class AAA Tacoma, Class AA Arkansas, High-A Everett and Low-A Modesto.

As expected top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert and touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic are on Tacoma’s roster, meaning they are just a drive away from the big leagues for their MLB debuts.

Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ other prized prospect, headlines a loaded AquaSox team that also features the organization’s last two first-round draft picks — pitchers George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020) along with several other regarded pitching prospects.

All four affiliates will allow fans to attend home games with a reduced capacity and social distancing protocols.

Tacoma Rainiers

Pitchers

  • J.T. Chargois, RHP
  • Aaron Fletcher, LHP
  • Logan Gilbert, RHP
  • Taylor Guerrier, RHP
  • Brady Lail, RHP
  • Wyatt Mills, RHP
  • Vinny Nittoli, RHP
  • Yohan Ramirez, RHP
  • Jaime Schultz, RHP
  • Paul Sewald, RHP
  • Erik Swanson, RHP
  • Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP

Catchers

  • Cal Raleigh
  • Jose Godoy

Infielders

  • Jack Mayfield
  • Jack Reinheimer
  • Sam Travis
  • Donovan Walton
  • Jantzen Witte

Outfielders

  • Braden Bishop
  • Eric Filia
  • Jarred Kelenic
  • Luis Liberato
  • Dillon Thomas

Coaching Staff

  • Kristopher Negron, manager
  • Roy Howell, hitting coach
  • Rob Marcello, pitching coach
  • Eric Young, Jr., coach
  • Alexander Capriata, bullpen catcher

Arkansas Travelers

Pitchers

  • Jack Anderson, RHP
  • Nick Duron, RHP
  • Darrin Gillies, RHP
  • Jake Haberer, RHP
  • Adam Hill, RHP
  • Ryne Inman, RHP
  • Collin Kober, RHP
  • Darren McCaughan, RHP
  • Ian McKinney, LHP
  • Reid Morgan, RHP
  • Penn Murfee, RHP
  • Alejandro Requena, RHP
  • Michael Stryffeler, RHP
  • Devin Sweet, RHP

Catchers

  • Jake Anchia
  • Josh Morgan
  • Brian O’Keefe

Infielders

  • Jordan Cowan
  • Connor Kopach
  • David Masters
  • Jose Rizzo
  • Jake Scheiner

Outfielders

  • Bobby Honeyman
  • Connor Lien
  • Keegan McGovern
  • Dom Thompson-Williams
  • Stephen Wrenn

Coaching Staff

  • Collin Cowgill, manager
  • Joe Thurston, hitting coach
  • Alon Leichman, pitching coach
  • Ryan McLaughlin, coach

Everett AquaSox

  • High-A West Division
  • First game: May 4 at Hillsboro

Pitchers

  • Jarod Bayless, RHP
  • Matt Brash, RHP
  • Isaiah Campbell, RHP
  • David Ellingson, RHP
  • Tim Elliott, RHP
  • Emerson Hancock, RHP
  • Kyle Hill, RHP
  • Evan Johnson, RHP
  • George Kirby, RHP
  • Reeves Martin, RHP
  • Bernie Martinez, RHP
  • Brendan McGuigan, RHP
  • Benjamin Onyshko, LHP
  • Bryan Pall, RHP
  • Levi Stoudt, RHP
  • Juan Then, RHP
  • Fred Villareal, RHP
  • Brandon Williamson, LHP

Catchers

  • Carter Bins
  • David Sheaffer

Infielders

  • Patrick Frick
  • Tyler Keenan
  • Kaden Polcovich
  • Michael Salvatore
  • Austin Shenton

Outfielders

  • Zachary DeLoach
  • Connor Hoover
  • Jack Larsen
  • Julio Rodriguez
  • Joseph Rosa

Coaching staff

  • Louis Boyd, manager
  • Shawn O’Malley, hitting coach
  • Sean McGrath, pitching coach
  • Jose Umbria, coach

Modesto Nuts

  • Low-A West Division
  • First game: May 4 vs. Stockton
  • Jorge Benitez, LHP
  • Sam Carlson, RHP
  • Damon Casetta-Stubbs, RHP
  • Josias De Los Santos, RHP
  • Luis Curvelo, RHP
  • Taylor Dollard, RHP
  • Nolan Hoffman, RHP
  • Leon Hunter, RHP
  • Travis Kuhn, RHP
  • Stephen Kolek, RHP
  • Adam Macko, LHP
  • Juan Mercedes, RHP
  • Kelvin Nunez, RHP
  • Brayan Perez, LHP
  • Connor Phillips, RHP
  • Max Roberts, RHP
  • Matthew Willrodt, RHP
  • Robert Winslow, RHP

Catchers

  • Ty Duvall
  • Matt Scheffler

Infielders

  • Dariel Gomez
  • Cesar Izturis, Jr.
  • Justin Lavey
  • Noelvi Marte
  • Juan Querecuto

Outfielders

  • Cade Marlowe
  • Robert Perez
  • Albert Rodriguez
  • Brett Rodriguez
  • Trent Tingelstad

Coaching Staff

  • Eric Farris, manager
  • Rob Benjamin, hitting coach
  • Nathan Bannister, pitching coach
  • Geoff Jimenez, coach
