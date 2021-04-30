After a one-year absence due to the spread of COVID-19, minor-league baseball will finally return to action in parks across the country next week.

The 2021 season will be the first season under the ownership of Major League Baseball with a realignment and reduction to just 120 full-season affiliates — four per organization.

The Mariners, who have the No. 2 overall farm system in baseball per Baseball America, released the rosters for their 2021 affiliates — Class AAA Tacoma, Class AA Arkansas, High-A Everett and Low-A Modesto.

As expected top pitching prospect Logan Gilbert and touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic are on Tacoma’s roster, meaning they are just a drive away from the big leagues for their MLB debuts.

Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ other prized prospect, headlines a loaded AquaSox team that also features the organization’s last two first-round draft picks — pitchers George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020) along with several other regarded pitching prospects.

All four affiliates will allow fans to attend home games with a reduced capacity and social distancing protocols.

Tacoma Rainiers

Triple-A West Division

First game: May 6 vs. Louisville

Pitchers

J.T. Chargois, RHP

Aaron Fletcher, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP

Taylor Guerrier, RHP

Brady Lail, RHP

Wyatt Mills, RHP

Vinny Nittoli, RHP

Yohan Ramirez, RHP

Jaime Schultz, RHP

Paul Sewald, RHP

Erik Swanson, RHP

Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP

Catchers

Cal Raleigh

Jose Godoy

Infielders

Jack Mayfield

Jack Reinheimer

Sam Travis

Donovan Walton

Jantzen Witte

Outfielders

Braden Bishop

Eric Filia

Jarred Kelenic

Luis Liberato

Dillon Thomas

Coaching Staff

Kristopher Negron, manager

Roy Howell, hitting coach

Rob Marcello, pitching coach

Eric Young, Jr., coach

Alexander Capriata, bullpen catcher

Arkansas Travelers

Double-A South Division

First game: May 4 vs. NW Arkansas

Pitchers

Jack Anderson, RHP

Nick Duron, RHP

Darrin Gillies, RHP

Jake Haberer, RHP

Adam Hill, RHP

Ryne Inman, RHP

Collin Kober, RHP

Darren McCaughan, RHP

Ian McKinney, LHP

Reid Morgan, RHP

Penn Murfee, RHP

Alejandro Requena, RHP

Michael Stryffeler, RHP

Devin Sweet, RHP

Catchers

Jake Anchia

Josh Morgan

Brian O’Keefe

Infielders

Jordan Cowan

Connor Kopach

David Masters

Jose Rizzo

Jake Scheiner

Outfielders

Bobby Honeyman

Connor Lien

Keegan McGovern

Dom Thompson-Williams

Stephen Wrenn

Coaching Staff

Collin Cowgill, manager

Joe Thurston, hitting coach

Alon Leichman, pitching coach

Ryan McLaughlin, coach

Everett AquaSox

High-A West Division

First game : May 4 at Hillsboro

Pitchers

Jarod Bayless, RHP

Matt Brash, RHP

Isaiah Campbell, RHP

David Ellingson, RHP

Tim Elliott, RHP

Emerson Hancock, RHP

Kyle Hill, RHP

Evan Johnson, RHP

George Kirby, RHP

Reeves Martin, RHP

Bernie Martinez, RHP

Brendan McGuigan, RHP

Benjamin Onyshko, LHP

Bryan Pall, RHP

Levi Stoudt, RHP

Juan Then, RHP

Fred Villareal, RHP

Brandon Williamson, LHP

Catchers

Carter Bins

David Sheaffer

Infielders

Patrick Frick

Tyler Keenan

Kaden Polcovich

Michael Salvatore

Austin Shenton

Outfielders

Zachary DeLoach

Connor Hoover

Jack Larsen

Julio Rodriguez

Joseph Rosa

Coaching staff

Louis Boyd, manager

Shawn O’Malley, hitting coach

Sean McGrath, pitching coach

Jose Umbria, coach

Modesto Nuts

Low-A West Division

First game: May 4 vs. Stockton

Jorge Benitez, LHP

Sam Carlson, RHP

Damon Casetta-Stubbs, RHP

Josias De Los Santos, RHP

Luis Curvelo, RHP

Taylor Dollard, RHP

Nolan Hoffman, RHP

Leon Hunter, RHP

Travis Kuhn, RHP

Stephen Kolek, RHP

Adam Macko, LHP

Juan Mercedes, RHP

Kelvin Nunez, RHP

Brayan Perez, LHP

Connor Phillips, RHP

Max Roberts, RHP

Matthew Willrodt, RHP

Robert Winslow, RHP

Catchers

Ty Duvall

Matt Scheffler

Infielders

Dariel Gomez

Cesar Izturis, Jr.

Justin Lavey

Noelvi Marte

Juan Querecuto

Outfielders

Cade Marlowe

Robert Perez

Albert Rodriguez

Brett Rodriguez

Trent Tingelstad

Coaching Staff