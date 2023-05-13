DETROIT — Just like the rest of us, Mariners manager Scott Servais was curious to learn more about rookie Bryce Miller in his third major-league start Saturday.

More to the point, Servais wondered whether the Detroit Tigers could do something the Oakland A’s nor the Houston Astros could do against Miller: catch up with his fastball.

“I am curious how it plays out. It’s been so good the first couple of times out, but I suspect (the Tigers) will be aggressive to get on his fastball,” Servais said. “He has been throwing a lot of fastballs, and teams like that: ‘Hey, we can hit anybody’s fastball.’ We’ll find out.”

What did we learn Saturday afternoon?

The Tigers are no different.

They couldn’t touch Miller either.

The 6-foot-2 rookie right-hander from Texas was (insert your favorite superlative here) yet again, throwing seven shutout innings in the Mariners’ 5-0 victory over the Tigers before a crowd of 23,511 at Comerica Park.

He allowed just three hits — two in the first inning — with no walks and three strikeouts.

In three big-league starts, Miller has allowed only one run across 19 innings — that’s a 0.47 ERA — with seven hits allowed, one walk and 18 strikeouts.

Advertising

Miller allowed a double and a single in the first inning, but he escaped by throwing three straight off speed pitches to Nick Mason, who grounded out weakly to end the threat.

After that, Miller retired 16 batters in row through the sixth inning, benefiting from the Tigers’ aggressive swings early in counts.

Thirteen of the 21 outs Miller recorded were fly balls.

Of his 82 pitches, 40 were four-seam fastballs — after throwing 70% fastballs in his first two starts.

He was effective at mixing in his various sliders — he threw three versions of it — with some changeups to keep hitters off-balance.

Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run home run in the third inning off Detroit starter Alex Faedo that just cleared the wall in right field and just stayed fair.

It was his eighth homer of the season.

Teoscar Hernandez added a solo homer in the fourth inning, a 403-foot blast to left field.

Advertising

It was his eighth homer of the season, tying Kelenic for the team lead.

The Mariners added two runs in the ninth inning. Julio Rodriguez walked, stole second and scored on a Hernandez single, and Eugenio Suarez scored on a wild pitch.

The Mariners, for the first time since the first game of the season, have moved over .500. They are now 20-19 two games into this nine-game road trip.