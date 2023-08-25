His boot’s off, and his hair’s on fire.

Jarred Kelenic is off and running in his rehab, “champing at the bit” to get back on the field and help the Mariners push for another playoff berth, general manager Justin Hollander said Friday afternoon.

“Probably to the shock of no one, he’s pushing the boundaries of what a human being can do in terms of recovery,” Hollander said.

Kelenic, out with a broken left foot since kicking a water cooler in the dugout on July 19, was cleared to remove his walking boot last week and has resumed full-intensity baseball activity in Arizona.

“He has made significant progress in the last five days,” Hollander said.

If all continues to go well over the next few days, the Mariners plan to send Kelenic on a full rehab assignment next week with Class AAA Tacoma.

“It will be a real rehab assignment; it’s not going to be a check-the-box for a day. He’s obviously been out for a while,” Hollander said.

The Mariners hope to have Kelenic back with the big-league club at some point in mid-September, and he “for sure” will slide back into a regular role in the lineup, Hollander said.

“He’s pushing as hard as he can possibly push to make sure that he is at 100% and can go full speed and be a huge contributor down the stretch,” Hollander said. “I know it’s killing him right now to not be here contributing to what’s going on on the field.”

