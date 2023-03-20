PEORIA, Ariz. — With all respect to young outfielder Tanner Kirwer, but when his name was announced as a pinch-hitter for Jarred Kelenic in the third inning of Monday’s game at Peoria Stadium, panic began to build among the Mariners fans who populate social media.

After all, Kelenic’s success at the plate this spring training has rejuvenated the euphoric obsession with potential that top prospects generate in many fans. Those who labeled him a bust the past two seasons were starting to believe in him again.

So what was happening? Why was Kelenic out of the game?

Some sort of injury was the logical reason for his absence, which brought immediate concern. But more than a few speculated that he was lifted because he was being traded, a somewhat preposterous notion given what he’s shown this spring.

Manager Scott Servais cleared up any confusion after the Mariners’ 7-2 win over the Brewers.

“We took Kelenic out of the game with a little tightness in his quad up by his hip,” he said. “The training staff said it was probably best to get him out.”

Kelenic was in the training room during the game getting treatment.

Asked if this had been a lingering issue with Kelenic, Servais quickly replied: “No, no. Jarred will be fine.”

Catcher Tom Murphy was also a late scratch from the game with some left forearm tightness, which is unique since he throws with his right arm. Servais also indicated that it wasn’t serious.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford, who had been bothered by shoulder fatigue and hadn’t played in the field in over a week, started at shortstop and showed no signs of shoulder problems.

In a camp that’s been lacking in drama or position battles, Kelenic’s offseason swing changes, a more relaxed approach at the plate and numbers have been perhaps the biggest story of Mariners spring training.

Could he really finally be reaching his seemingly massive potential?

He seems to be trending in that direction. In 15 games this spring, he has a .410/.439/.872 slash line with two doubles, two triples, four homers, nine RBI, two walks, nine strikeouts and three stolen bases.

And while spring training numbers don’t carry over to the regular season, the Mariners hope that spring training success gives Kelenic confidence in the regular season.

With the Mariners not having games Tuesday, Kelenic will be able to get added rest for the quad tightness. It is likely the organization won’t push him back on the field until it’s cleared up with opening day looming March 30.

Roster moves

The Mariners continued to trim down the number of players in camp, making more roster moves Monday afternoon.

Seattle reassigned six players to minor league camp.

Bryce Miller, RHP

JB Bukauskas, RHP

Jose Rodriguez, RHP

Harry Ford, C

Leo Rivas, IF

Kean Wong, IF

Miller, the Mariners top pitching prospect, is expected to start the season at Double-A Arkansas. Ford, the organization’s top position player prospect, is slotted to start the season with High-A Everett.

The Mariners now have 43 players in their major league camp — 31 roster players and 12 nonroster invitees.