Reds 12, Mariners 9 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

With mostly young players who will participate at the Arizona Complex League playing in the final innings of the Cactus League finale, a total of 10 runs were scored in the eighth inning. Trailing 7-4 going into the top of the eighth, Seattle reeled off five runs to grab a 9-7 lead. Dylan Moore started off the scoring with a run-scoring double in his final at-bat of the spring and Luis Torrens added a sac fly. Minor-leaguers Edryn Rodriguez (RBI double) and Cesar Izturis Jr. (two-run single) provided the rest of the scoring.

But young pitchers Danny Chang and Jose Aquino couldn’t hold the lead for Seattle, while getting little help from their defense and allowing five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners allowed a double steal that resulted in a run and Torrens had a throwing error following a wild pitch that scored a run to allow another run to come home. Brandon Drury capped off the inning with a two-run homer.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen struggled in his final outing of the spring, allowing seven runs on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Seattle got scoreless innings from Paul Sewald, Sergio Romo and Drew Steckenrider, who didn’t allow a base runner.

Player of the game

Jarred Kelenic homered for the third straight game. After Eugenio Suarez’s solo homer to right field in the second inning off Reds prospect Hunter Greene, Kelenic sent a missile over the wall in right. After hitting the ball hard early in spring training without results, Kelenic had seven hits in his last seven games, including the three homers and only two strikeouts.

On tap

The Mariners open the 2022 regular season on Thursday at Target Field. With forecasts for rain, snow and cold, there is a chance the game could be postponed to Friday. Robbie Ray is scheduled to start for Seattle while Minnesota will go with right-hander Joe Ryan. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT

Video highlights

Geno and Jarred go back-to-back 💣 pic.twitter.com/GUDbHI0LGu — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2022