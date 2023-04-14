Left, right. Shift, no shift. Breaking ball, fastball. Home, road.

Doesn’t seem to matter who or what Jarred Kelenic is facing right now. He’s mashing everything.

Kelenic continued his incredible turnaround in the Mariners’ return home, belting a towering two-run home run in the first at-bat of his first start against a left-handed pitcher and lifting the Mariners to a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Veteran left-hander Tommy Milone pitched into the fifth inning in an effective fill-in start for Marco Gonzales (who was placed on the paternity list), and Ty France extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run double as the Mariners improved to 6-8.

Kelenic remained the most significant story of the early season for the Mariners.

On the heels of his torrid road trip, Kelenic received a warm ovation from the 32,698 fans at T-Mobile Park as he stepped into the batter’s box for his first at-bat in the second inning.

Two pitches later, the crowd was on its feet as Kelenic crushed an 83-mph slider from Colorado lefty Austin Gomber 414 feet to straightaway center field, giving the Mariners a 2-1 lead.

Kelenic bounced around the bases and let loose with the kind of joyful emotion he had been trying to stifle in the first two weeks of the season. It all came pouring out, he said, because of the home crowd.

“The fans are always great,” Kelenic said. “You know, it’s obviously been a lot of ups and downs [the past two years]. But to know that they’ve got my back is super rewarding. And I’ll never be able to tell each and every one of them how much I appreciate it. But that’s the stuff that, like, I will never forget that.”

He has now homered in four consecutive games, the first Seattle player to do so since Tom Murphy in August 2019 and the first 23-or-younger Seattle player to do so since Ken Griffey Jr. in July 1993 (when he homered in eight straight games to tie the MLB record).

In his next at-bat, Kelenic ripped an 89-mph fastball that Gomber left over the middle of the plate down the right-field line for a double.

As hot as Kelenic’s bat has been, manager Scott Servais wasn’t going to take him out of the lineup — even with a left-handed starter looming Friday. The Mariners had been using a left-field platoon with Kelenic and veteran AJ Pollock for the first two weeks of the season.

Before Friday, Kelenic had just three plate appearances against lefties this season (all relief pitchers), and he was 0 for 3.

In 205 career plate appearances against lefties, Kelenic had a .154 batting average with 62 strikeouts and a .464 OPS. Against righties, he has a career .712 OPS in 394 plate appearances.

“It’s no different. Right-handed, left handed — to me, it’s just being on time for the fastball is the most important thing,” Kelenic said. “And if I can do that, usually I’ll hit the ball hard.”

Kelenic has hits in eight straight games, with eight extra-base hits in that stretch.

“The line around the clubhouse is … when Jarred’s happy, we’re all happy,” Servais said. “And right now, we’re all happy because he is playing great. It’s fun to watch.”

Servais said he enjoyed seeing Kelenic show some emotion on his home-run trot.

“Different guys show it in different ways,” Servais said. “Julio has always got the smile on his face. He’s kind of joking around. And Jarred is super intense. And that’s Jarred. And when he’s in a good spot, that’s what he’s doing. And it does rub off — the excitement, the energy that both those guys bring, it’s fun. That’s what young players are about. And that’s what’s driving the train here.”

Julio Rodriguez doubled to drive in Kelenic in the fourth inning, and France followed with his two-run double off the top of the wall in center field — a 400-foot shot — to extend the Mariners’ lead to 5-1.

Milone allowed only one run in 4 2/3 innings in his first MLB start in two years.

Mariners reliever Trevor Gott was charged with two runs in the sixth inning, one scoring on Matt Brash’s bases-loaded walk to Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies’ No. 9 hitter, on a 3-2 slider.

Brash then struck out the next batter, Jurickson Profar, on three pitches to strand the bases loaded.

Justin Topa and Gabe Speier followed with scoreless innings of relief, and Paul Sewald retired the side in order in the ninth for his third save of the season.